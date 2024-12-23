Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Is Bringing In Another Young Sheldon Character, And I Think I Know Why

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage isn't tackling a Christmas episode this year, but don't think for a second that other big episodes aren't on the way for the CBS series. Expect to see more Young Sheldon characters show up as the series returns during the 2025 TV schedule, including one with a close connection to the Cooper family. Actor Doc Farrow is coming back to The Big Bang Theory universe, and I think I know why we'll be reconnecting with Wayne Wilkins again.

Anyone drawing a blank concerning that name may know him better as Coach Wilkins, the co-worker and best friend of George Sr. The duo coached football at Medford High School and would occasionally hang out outside of the job as well. Doc Farrow teased his upcoming appearance on Instagram with a cheeky little picture to check out:

I don't need to rewatch Young Sheldon with my Netflix subscription to recognize the classic Wayne face he's making in this photo. That said, I think we'll see Wayne in a far less chipper mood when he's on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, as I think his appearance will be far more emotional in a sad way, mainly because of his ties to George Sr.

Why I Think Wayne Wilkins Is Coming To Georgie & Mandy

Doc Farrow's Wayne was one of the people who found George Sr. when he tragically passed. He was broken up about the death of his friend when we last saw him in Young Sheldon, and I have a feeling he'll still be struggling with it whenever he crosses paths with Georgie again in the sitcom.

We've had some small nods to the late patriarch, but the timeline for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage still requires other characters helping Georgie process his father's death. The show may bring in Lance Barber's George Sr. in a dream or some other way, but the writers probably don't want to introduce such a major moment so soon in Season 1.

For that reason, the show needs characters like Wayne Wilkins around in order to keep the spirit of George Sr. in the story without bringing him in as a literal ghost. I'm hoping for a big moment between Wayne and Georgie, but we'll see exactly what comes from their reunion on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Meanwhile, the CBS sitcom still has a lot of other storylines to develop in the background. We're still keeping tabs on all the reasons that may lead to Georgie and Mandy splitting up, and there is a part of me that wonders if they'll separate before the end of Season 1. We may find out in the new year, but until then, we can only speculate.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will return to CBS with new episodes on Thursday, January 30th at 8:00 p.m. ET. The wait will be long, but if more Young Sheldon cameos like Doc Farrow's are on the horizon, it will be worth it.