Apparently, Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Is 'Less Stressful' Than Young Sheldon Was (And There's A Big Bang Theory-Related Reason Why)

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is still airing Season 1 as part of the 2025 TV schedule, and continuing the success of The Big Bang Theory franchise on CBS. Of course, Young Sheldon did most of the heavy lifting in setting up the newest Cooper family, and EP Steven Molaro said the lack of Georgie's previously revealed history has made crafting the series less stressful for the writers.

As viewers continue to tally all the reasons Georgie and Mandy will eventually split while catching up on episodes with a Paramount+ subscription, Molaro and more were present for a press day and talked to The Wrap about the various aspects of making the series. Specifically, he talked about all the canon moments they had to set up for Young Sheldon and the freedom in doing Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage:

It’s very stressful to try to get that stuff correct. I think we’re lucky enough that in this show, we don’t know that much about Georgie and Mandy and their relationship. Even from Big Bang, there’s very little … we know at some point he becomes a tire magnate. And that’s kind of the only thing. [On] ‘Young Sheldon,’ we had lots of things and trying to figure out the timeline and when things were supposed to happen was breaking our brains.

Young Sheldon had to constantly set up moments Sheldon mentioned in The Big Bang Theory, and while it did so masterfully, Steven Molaro said it wasn't easy. It also had to set up one of the biggest moments of the Cooper family's lives, the unexpected death of George Cooper.

More On Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (Image credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming) Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Keeps Introducing More Reasons They Might Split, But One Thing Continues To Pleasantly Surprise Me

While Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will bring back George Sr. via a dream sequence, doing things like that or bringing back Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper is largely optional. The series is largely free to do what it wants, provided Georgie ultimately splits up and gets remarried, as his older self (played by Jerry O'Connell) said in The Big Bang Theory.

This isn't the first time an EP for the Young Sheldon spinoff has talked about how much easier the sitcom is to make. Steve Holland noted that the series being less Sheldon-centric made it less science-heavy, which would require a bit more research than the usual family sitcom. Here's hoping the lack of stress leads to more quality episodes because I'm hoping this show gets as long of a run as The Big Bang Theory.

That said, a 12-season run for a sitcom in the modern television scene is nothing short of a small miracle these days. Young Sheldon only made it to Season 7 before producers decided to end it, though its title character's age had quite a bit to do with that.

Even so, as a fan, I think there's something appealing about Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage that sets it apart from other sitcoms and could give it a long life. The title setting up an eventual split between these two gives viewers something to latch onto every episode, in addition to whatever the big story is that week. I know I'm locked into it in a way I wouldn't be with other sitcoms, and I can't wait to see where the story goes.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Catch new episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. With Lance Barber's big return as George Sr. coming soon, now is the time to get current and see all the building problems with this newlywed couple.