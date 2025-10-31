Ghosts’ Rebecca Wisocky Shared Why Hetty And Trevor Are ‘Perfect Foils,’ And I Love What Asher Grodman Added To Their Big Moment

Spoilers ahead for Episode 3 of Ghosts Season 5, called "Halloween 5: The Mummy" and available streaming next day via a Paramount+ subscription.

The Halloween episodes of Ghosts are guaranteed to include even more shenanigans than usual, and that was certainly the case in the 2025 TV schedule when the mummy Amunhotep was awoken from his slumber with a bone to pick with the Woodstone family. The result was Hetty desperately trying to hide that she was responsible for buying his sarcophagus back in 1890, which meant channeling her inner Marge Gunderson of Fargo fame, complete with the accent. Surprisingly, the episode ended on a fun note for Hetty and Trevor as the on again/off again duo of the ghosts, and Rebecca Wisocky opened up about Hetty's wild ride.

"Halloween 5: The Mummy" was actually notable for more than one former ghostly couple, and CinemaBlend's Riley Utley is ready to see more of Isaac and Nigel now that the truth is out about Chris the stripper. I was more surprised by the final scene of the episode, when Trevor asked Hetty to do a Philadelphia accent, and was very... excited when she obliged, to the discomfort of everybody else in the room. After recently binge-watching my way through the series ahead of the Season 5 premiere, I was hoping to see more of the duo. Speaking with TV Insider, Rebecca Wisocky weighed in on Hetty and Trevor:

Hetty and Trevor are once again perfect foils for one another. I don’t know if they’ll enjoy 'friends with benefits' status this year. But those two will always be up to something. Either together or to spite one another.

Thor and Flower may be the longest-running ghost relationship of the show, and Pete and Alberta are definitely the newest, but there's something about the relationship that veers back and forth between antagonism and attraction that's always funny to me with Hetty and Trevor.

According to Rebecca Wisocky, Hetty's Philly accent was actually a nod to her own real-life roots in Pennsylvania, but costar Asher Grodman pitched Trevor's reaction to it. She explained:

I’m from Pennsylvania and spent a lot of time in Philly. So, it’s an accent that is dear to me. Apologies to my Philly friends that it is kind of more of a mash-up of Baltimore, South Central, Pennsylvania, and Philly sounds. But it’s done with love! I pitched that idea to Joe Port when we were talking about the Marge accent. I’m so happy he liked this idea of Hetty having this weird proclivity for mimicry. Asher was sitting close by and chimed in that Trevor would definitely think it’s hot [Laughs]. A Philly accent kink is kind of genius for Trevor.

Yes, the lore of things that Trevor loves can now be expanded beyond The Cutting Edge, Penn, money-making schemes, etc. Apparently, the man loves a Philly accent, and Hetty is much more willing to do that in front of him than anything involving Splash. In all seriousness, the Halloween episode ending on a scene with Trevor is appropriate, since the next two episodes seem like they'll focus on a lot on Asher Grodman's character with the return of Trevor's daughter.

The promo for the next installment doesn't drop many details for what to expect, but take a look:

Keep tuning in to CBS on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET for new episodes of Ghosts Season 5, following Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage at 8 p.m. ET. You can also stream next day on Paramount, as well as revisit earlier episodes of the hit sitcom.