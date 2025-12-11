How Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Totally Manifested His Guest Starring Role On Ghosts

CBS is the home of some of the biggest comedies of the 2025 TV schedule, with Ghosts and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage keeping the laughs coming even after the end of Young Sheldon in 2024. Now, Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage is returning to the network to appear on Ghosts in a pretty unconventional way as a guest star, and it's a dream come true for the young actor after he manifested it for himself.

According to Variety, Iain Armitage will guest star in an episode of Ghosts that will air in April of the 2026 TV schedule (and stream next day with a Paramount+ subscription). He won't be playing a brand new kind of character, but rather a "heightened version of himself," a la Mayim Bialik on Night Court and Topher Grace in Ocean's Eleven. The Ghosts version of Iain Armitage will arrive at Woodstone Mansion to participate in a high-stakes poker game. Assuming that the 17-year-old actor will be playing his own real-life age, the fictitious version of himself will be pretty young to be a higher-roller!

And the young actor himself may deserve the credit for his Ghosts guest-starring gig. It'll be his first network TV appearance since the end of Young Sheldon, and he first threw his support behind the idea back in the summer of 2025 over an Instagram exchange with Ghosts' pants-free (and Critics Choice-nominated actor) Asher Grodman.

Via TV insider, Armitage posted a pic back in July with Grodman to saying that they keep "having these Young Sheldon/Ghosts crossover moments!" The Bookie vet replied with "Right back at ya," and asked followers to "raise your hand if you think Iain needs to be on Ghosts ASAP." Fan responses are lost to time due to Instagram Stories expiring, but Armitage shared a photo of himself in character on Young Sheldon raising his hand.

It may have taken another five months for his guest star role to be confirmed after that exchange with Asher Grodman, but he's on his way! In an Instagram post about his casting for Ghosts, Iain Armitage hit up the comments to say:

Dreams can come true! I’ve loved this show since the beginning and I am really looking forward to seeing everyone at Woodstone!! CAN’T WAIT!!!!!

The Season 5 episode reportedly began filming on December 10, so perhaps Armitage will share some behind-the-scenes photos from his long-awaited role to tide fans over until it hits the airwaves in the spring. It remains to be seen if he'll be a guest with a major role or more of a celebrity cameo, but hijinks are sure to ensue for the fictional Iain Armitage if he can't see the ghostly inhabitants of Woodstone.

Armitage's episode of Ghosts isn't expected to air until April 2026, but there are still a few episodes of the sitcom left before the end of the year on CBS' Thursday nights. You can also check out Young Sheldon streaming with an HBO Max subscription and/or Netflix subscription.