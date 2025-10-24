Ghosts Is Putting Trevor In The Pants-Free Spotlight This Fall, But I’m More Excited For The Upcoming Halloween Episode

Ghosts is back on CBS in the 2025 TV schedule, with the Season 5 premiere in time for the spooky sitcom to air its annual Halloween episode close to the actual holiday. The episode, called "Halloween 5: The Mummy," will be followed in the next couple of weeks by a pair of episodes that should have Trevor (Asher Grodman) in the spotlight. That will be a treat in November, but at this point, I'm just psyched to see what the comedy cooks up for Halloween this year.

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

Halloween 5: The Mummy

I'll be honest: Ghosts Halloween episodes are among my favorites of the whole series, as I discovered during my pre-Season 5 binge-watch. In fact, the Season 2 episode in honor of the holiday might be my favorite of the entire series, between Hetty having to face her past and of course Randy the roller-blading pickle guy, who sadly has not returned since Sam and Jay's unfortunate party that year.

Other Halloween installments included that time the ghosts burned down the property's gazebo (Season 1), Carol dying in the middle of a party (Season 3), and Sam being put on ghost trial as a witch (Season 4). So, what are fans in for with Season 5? According to the episode description from CBS, Sam and Jay's celebration will be unlike any other before:

Sam and Jay’s Halloween takes a spooky turn when they accidentally unleash a mummy ghost.

I'm curious to see if Sam, the ghosts, and (sort of) Jay do their annual séance with the end result of the mummy ghost awakening. If this is the same mummy that Jay tried to sell last Halloween at a yard sale, then Hetty confirmed that it's both real and came to Woodstone in her day. Apparently, something must have been stopping the ghost within from escaping for over a century. Take a look at the promo:

Ghosts 5x03 Promo "Halloween 5: The Mummy" (HD) Rose McIver comedy series - YouTube Watch On

Could the mummy's sarcophagus have been made or lined with the same material that lines the Woodstone vault that kept Elias contained for so long, and that's why he couldn't escape to join the rest of the ghosts for so many years? That might be a stretch, but I'm definitely on board to tune in on Thursday, October 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS to get answers. It will also be available streaming next day with a Paramount+ subscription.

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

Trevor Enters The Spotlight

Ghosts isn't generally a serialized show that continues a story between episodes without breaks in between, but that may be what's in store after the Halloween celebration for none other than Trevor. Asher Grodman, who recently told CinemaBlend about how few duplicates of his costume actually exist, seems to be in the spotlight, starting with the November 6 episode called "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" that brings back Gideon Adlon as his daughter, Abby. Per CBS:

Trevor finds a way to spend more time with his newly discovered daughter, Abby (Gideon Adlon), by getting her at job at Jay’s restaurant.

The title of the next episode is such that any fan would know that it's Trevor-centric even if the description didn't mention more about Abby. This installment is called "T-Daddy," and without many details to go on, I'm going to cross my fingers that Trevor says just that in front of Hetty. What's not to love about judgmental reaction shots from the former lady of the house? According to CBS:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Trevor’s relationship with his daughter is strained when he pushes her to follow a career in finance over poetry. Meanwhile, Jay confronts labor unrest at the restaurant.

"T-Daddy" will air on Thursday, November 13 in the usual 8:30 p.m. ET time slot after Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on CBS. As somebody who recently binge-watched every episode that I missed, I can also recommend streaming via Paramount+. As for the Halloween episode... well, my fingers are crossed that Jay gives a shout out the classic 1999 version of The Mummy, starring Brendan Fraser.