Ghosts' Rebecca Wisocky Shares How Cast Reacted To The Season 2 Finale's 'Jaw-Dropper' Cliffhanger
I'm still in shock.
Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Ghosts Season 2 finale, "The Heir." Read at your own risk!
Ghosts closed out Season 2 on CBS, and while it seemed at first like the episode might just be a one-off adventure for the characters, there was a massive development. One of the ghosts was "sucked off" and sent to the great beyond. Unfortunately, we have no idea who, but we do know how the cast felt about that cliffhanger thanks to Hetty actress Rebecca Wisocky.
The final moments of the episode featured Sam and Jay sitting in their car, reflecting on the decision not to sell the home for a large sum to the Four Seasons. Sam was in the middle of a monologue about how it was important they keep the Ghosts in their lives and be there for them, when she was interrupted by a blinding white light shooting out of the roof. Sam explained the situation since Jay still can't see the ghosts, and Ghosts Season 2 came to an end without revealing who it was that left.
If those who watched live and/or via Paramount+ subscription were surprised by the ending, they aren't alone. Rebecca Wisocky spoke to Give Me My Remote about when the cast learned about the twist and their reaction to it:
The cast of Ghosts was shocked about one of the spirits moving on, and I completely get it. After all, they probably all realized at that moment that one of them might be getting written off the show ahead of Season 3, and wanted to know who it was!
Rebecca Wisocky went on to confirm that she does know who Ghosts had sucked off ahead of the next season but isn't going to share that secret. Instead, she shared her thoughts on how the fans will react while they wait for answers:
For Ghosts fans who do indeed deeply love these characters, the identity of who was sucked off is a big question to leave unanswered heading into hiatus. Ultimately, we're presumably not going to know who it was until Season 3 arrives, and that could be a while since the WGA writers strike is ongoing. There are months ahead for speculation!
Ghosts is not currently in production for Season 3, and CBS has seemingly made plans to expand its reality television offerings for the fall season. With a bonus season of Big Brother being considered and super-sized episodes of Survivor and The Amazing Race on the way, CBS might be prepping for Ghosts and other scripted shows to be off television for a while.
Ghosts Season 2 is in the books, and both seasons so far are over on Paramount+ for those looking to watch all over again during the wait for Season 3. Viewers might want to revisit the Season 2 finale and see if they can't pick up on any clues on who it might be that won't be around when the new season finally premieres.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He's been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he'd be in the position he is today.
