Gisele Bündchen Just Made A Divorcée Move That Follows In The Footsteps Of Britney Spears And Kanye West

After months of speculation over the state of Tom Brady’s marriage to Gisele Bündchen , the couple announced on October 28 that their divorce had been finalized . In separate statements, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and the world’s richest supermodel each said that co-parenting would remain their top priority, and Bündchen seems to have made a move that might make that much easier. In fact, it’s a move we’ve seen in the past year from the likes of Britney Spears and Kanye West as well: she bought a house across from her ex-husband.

Gisele Bündchen followed in the footsteps of other former couples when she reportedly purchased an $11.5 million mansion just across the Indian Creek from the Miami mansion that Tom Brady kept in the divorce. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel reportedly closed on the 6,600-square-foot, 5-bedroom home on October 6, Page Six reports, with a source saying:

You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other.

Does anybody else really love the idea of Gisele Bündchen taking 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian over to their dad’s for the weekend by boat?

Keeping close to the kids seemed to be Kanye West’s motivation, when he bought the house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian late in 2021, although as of earlier this year, no work had begun on the planned renovations. And shortly after Britney Spears’ fairytale wedding to Sam Asghari in June, the newlyweds moved into a new house in the same neighborhood as Kevin Federline , her ex-husband and father of her two sons.

Unlike their fellow celebrity divorcées, however, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seem to be off to an amicable start on their co-parenting journey, as the Tampa Bay Buc spent the weekend after their divorce was finalized with his kids. He also said he planned to trick-or-treat with them on Halloween. On his podcast Let’s Go!, the quarterback opened up about going through a divorce in the public eye and said he’s prioritizing his kids and football, and just doing the best job he can do.

Gisele Bündchen’s new estate reportedly sits on an 18,400-square-foot plot, according to Page Six. According to the property listing, the house boasts 25-foot ceilings and seven bathrooms to go with its five bedrooms, as well as a pool, theater, office, gym, and playroom. The mansion is nearby another property that Bündchen purchased in February. That three-bedroom, three-bathroom house reportedly cost $1.25 million and is expected to be used as an office.