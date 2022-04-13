After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend , Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.

It feels like Kanye West is always making some kind of move but, allegedly, he hasn’t been too active when it comes to the Hidden Hills home he purchased at the end of 2021. TMZ reports that West was aiming to do massive renovations on his suburban abode. However, the news outlet, after looking into building records for the area, cannot find any permits pulled by the musician or his construction team in order to perform the desired work. The site also spoke to neighbors, who claim that things have been quiet around the property as of late.

Back in December, sources alleged that the reason Ye decided to purchase the house was so he could be closer to his four children. It’s also worth noting that at the time, he was also attempting to reconcile with his reality TV star ex-wife. The move reportedly drew a bit of side-eye from the Kardashian-Jenner family as well as some honest thoughts from Shaquille O'Neal .

Things have since changed, as the “Eazy” rapper has seemingly stopped making appeals to Kim Kardashian. Reports also claimed that the star has taken action to end his social media feud with Kardashian and Pete Davidson . Per the latest rumors, Ye is aiming to seek help from a treatment center. This should all be taken with a grain of salt at this time, but given all of these reported developments, it would make sense as to why there’s seemingly been no movement when it comes to his house in Hidden Hills.

As for his beach home in Malibu, that’s another story. Last September, Kanye West purchased that property for $58.3 million (yes, you read that right). The 4,000 square foot home was designed by architect Tadao Ando, who West has apparently admired for quite some time. TMZ reports that the entertainer is working hard on renovations for that home. So this could add credibility to the idea that he’s chosen to make it his primary residence in California.

Kim Kardashian has also been attempting to do some work on the Hidden Hills home she and her ex used to share, though there have been a few legal obstacles. One of her neighbors filed suit against her in September 2021, alleging that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was seeking to build an underground vault of sorts on the premises. Sources claimed that while she was indeed planning to build something, it was not a vault. That same neighbor filed another suit against the star months later when she attempted to build a special driveway.

Who would’ve thought there’d be so much construction-related drama related to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. There’s no telling how much of it will end up being chronicled on their new series, The Kardashians. Based on the first trailer though, Kanye West will be a topic of discussion , and it wouldn’t be too surprising if his decision to purchase that home in his wife’s neighborhood is mentioned at some point.