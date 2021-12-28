Why Kanye West Reportedly Bought The House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian

As the saying goes, breaking up is hard to do, but (for once) in the impending divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, it seems as though West isn’t staying close just in an attempt to reunite with his soon-to-be former wife. West has now bought the home across the street from Kardashian, but it sounds like this is a move he’s made solely for their four children.

Why Did Kanye West Buy A House So Close To Kim Kardashian?

In the past several weeks, Kanye West has made no bones about badly wanting Kim Kardashian to take him back so that their family can be whole again. The rapper / fashion designer / mogul has been talking about it on radio shows, in a variety of interviews , and even sang about it on stage . According to an anonymous source who spoke to E! News , however, West’s recent purchase of a Calabasas, California home that’s across the street from the one Kardashian shares with their kids (North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2) is all about him wanting to stay close to his children.

From what the source said, West plans to demolish the home that currently sits on the 1-arce lot so that he can rebuild and create a house more suited for his tastes. They added that he eagerly bought the place right after it went on the market early this month, with escrow closing right before Christmas, so it does appear that West was looking to get back in the neighborhood as soon as he could.

This new property is located across from the same home that Kardashian paid West $23 million for, so that she could be the sole owner, after she filed for divorce in February. Since the split, West has been spending most of his time at his beach house in Malibu, and while the two locations aren't technically that far from one another, my guess is that he'd like to be able to pop by and see his kids more easily than he can now.

What Else Has Been Happening During The Kanye West / Kim Kardashian Divorce?

If you’ve been following the former couple’s activities after their breakup, you’ll know that there have been a lot of developments besides this recent home purchase. Both parties seem to be doing everything they can to have a relatively amicable split, likely for the wellbeing of their children. Kardashian came out to support West many times as he prepared to release his latest album, Donda, they reunited to honor a friend who died recently, and West helped Kardashian with her inaugural Saturday Night Live hosting gig a few months ago.

But, that SNL stint seems to have proven more fruitful for Kardashian than West was likely expecting, as she quickly began hanging out with Pete Davidson afterwards. It’s still unclear if the pair is dating in the strictest sense of the word, but with Kardashian filing papers to be declared legally single as she and West continue to iron out financial and custody issues in their divorce, it does look like she’s totally ready to move on .

Meanwhile, West, for all of his public appeals to Kardashian for reuniting, is said to have had a brief romance with model Irina Shayk earlier in the year, and to have then started dating model Vinetria, and even moved her into his Malibu home. It was just a few days ago that reports surfaced that West had broken up with Vinetria, however, so it’s possible that he’s getting more serious about being ready, should Kardashian change her mind about the divorce.

Apparently, it will be quite a while before Kanye West will even be able to begin rebuilding on the site across the street from Kim Kardashian and their kids, because of the permits and other things that need to be ironed out first. But, something tells me that that fact isn’t going to slow him down when it comes to either being in his children’s lives (and, it shouldn’t), or trying to reconcile with the woman he still openly calls his “wife.”