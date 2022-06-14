Britney Spears Taking A Page From Kim Kardashian And Ye's Book, Buys A Home Near K-Fed

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are living out their fairy tale romance after dancing into the night at their dream wedding on June 9, quite similar to another famous couple, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who said “I do” in Italy a few weeks earlier. But in the pop star’s first big move since tying the knot, she’s following in the footsteps of a different member of the famous family. Similar to how Kanye West bought the house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Spears and Asghari have purchased a home close to her ex-hubby Kevin Federline.

The newlywed couple reportedly shelled out $11.8 million for an 11,650 square-foot mansion in Calabasas, which happens to be in the same neighborhood as Britney Spears’ ex-husband. Similarly to Kanye West saying his big purchase was to stay close to his and Kim Kardashian’s four children , it’s likely that Spears’ motivations were the same, as she and K-Fed share two sons — Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (14) — from their three-year marriage. K-Fed was apparently surprised with his ex-wife’s decision, according to a TMZ source:

Kevin was surprised that of all the neighborhoods she can afford to move to she chose his. As long as his peace and tranquility aren't invaded as a result, more power to her.

It sounds like the Asgharis’ move is a bit more welcome than Ye’s was, as the Kardashian-Jenner family apparently thought it was “a little bit weird” that the rapper’s purchase came amidst his efforts to reconcile with Kim Kardashian , even as she moved on with boyfriend Pete Davidson . There’s certainly no hidden romantic agenda for Britney Spears regarding Kevin Federline, however, as the former backup dancer’s lawyer told Page Six his client wants Britney to be happy and thinks the marriage is “a positive step for her” in her post-conservatorship life. (Had she decided to move near her jailed ex Jason Alexander, that would have been a whole other can of worms.)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s new digs reportedly include a huge kitchen, a home movie theater, and a room specifically for gift-wrapping. The house, which sits on 1.6 acres, also has a huge pool with a waterslide — a feature her teenage boys will hopefully be able to enjoy.

Things possibly didn’t turn out the way Kanye West had hoped when he made plans to move in next to his soon-to-be-ex-wife. While the fashion mogul had apparently planned to do major renovations to his new property, it was reported in April that no permits could be found for the work, and other neighbors said things had been quiet around the estate. Is it possible Ye was deterred by Kim Kardashian’s increasingly serious relationship with the former Saturday Night Live comedian?

Britney Spears may have unknowingly taken a page out of Kanye West’s playbook by purchasing property close to her ex, but it seems the “Baby One More Time” singer doesn’t keep up with the famous family too closely. Back in March she shared a funny video that Pete Davidson had posted of a “wild” night with Scott Disick and other friends, who had fallen asleep watching a movie. Spears said she thought the video was hilarious, even though she had “no idea who these people” were.