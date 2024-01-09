Glen Powell Knows Fans Confuse Him With This Is Us' Justin Hartley, And His Take On The Look-Alike Star Is A+

Glen Powell and Justin Hartley have had very different careers and have an 11-year age difference. Despite that, they've ben mistaken for each other. While most movie fans would probably be able to identify both actors, casual viewers might be thrown off by the blonde hair and the tall stature if they were ever to appear together. Just recently, a major publication accidentally identified the This Is Us actor as Powell at the Golden Globes, prompting a hilarious response from the Anyone But You star.

Over the weekend, a number of major celebrities attended the Golden Globes, including Justin Hartley, who is about to star in CBS' Tracker, his first major TV role since This Is Us. The Emmy nominee arrived at the awards show looking handsome as ever and wearing a dapper tan suit. You can see a photo of the actor from the evening:

The Hollywood Reporter shared an image of Hartley from the red carpet on X with the caption:

Glen Powell has arrived for tonight’s 2024 #GoldenGlobes ceremony

The entertainment publication was quickly corrected by a host of fans and the post was taken down, but not before the post was screen-grabbed and went viral on the Internet. The Top Gun: Maverick star himself saw the post and had a hilarious reaction to the mistake. He said on X:

I think this is the perfect time to announce that ⁦@justinhartley, and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor was clearly a good sport about the whole situation and saw it as an opportunity to joke about doing a project with the Smallville alum. While I didn’t see the resemblance at first, it started to sink in while I looked over side by side pictures. They're both major stars in their own right and, hopefully, they both had a good laugh about the post. And judging by Powell’s response, this must happen more frequently than one would think.

The Story Behind Why Glen Powell Is So Sensitive To Getting Mixed Up With Justin Hartley

Glen Powell was likely quick to jump online and respond because he’s used to people making this mistake. Back in 2018, the Scream Queens alum participated in an interview with The Ringer, during which he talked about some of his run-ins with fans. Powell revealed that he flat-out asks admirers if they believe he's the This is Us star. He said at the time:

I have to ask, because sometimes people come up to me and they go, ‘Are you the guy from This Is Us?’ and I have to let them down.

The A-lister may still be mistaken for Justin Hartley, but I certainly wouldn't be let down if I ran into him. His star has risen greatly since 2018, and he's slowly becoming a major name in Hollywood. He headlined a studio rom-com with Sydney Sweeney and has a number of high profile projects ahead of him on the 2024 movie schedule. He's the star of the upcoming Richard Linklater film Hit Man and will be leading the standalone Twister sequel alongside Daisy Edgar Jones. Powell is likely to keep rising as time goes, so he probably won’t have to be worried about being mistaken for Justin Hartley much longer.

The body-switch movie may be a long shot, but you can still see Glen Powell in Anyone But You, which is currently in theaters nationwide. You can also check out fellow blonde heartthrob Justin Hartley on Tracker, which will air on CBS on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule. Episodes will subsequently be available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.