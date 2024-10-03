Will There Be A Golden Bachelor In Paradise? Jesse Palmer Weighs In And Shares Which Two Contestants He Needs To See

While there have been plenty of offerings from The Bachelor franchise on the 2024 TV schedule , Bachelor in Paradise was not one of them. The beach got a break following a disastrous ninth season and will return (hopefully with a new format) in 2025. But something big has happened in the franchise since we last visited Sayulita, Mexico — the two Golden spinoffs — and fans can’t help but wonder if a Golden Bachelor in Paradise is in the cards. Bachelor Nation host Jesse Palmer gave his thoughts on the matter and revealed the two contestants he needs to see in Golden Paradise.

Joan Vassos is currently on her journey to find love again on The Golden Bachelorette, which follows Gerry Turner’s wholesome season a year ago. The shows have introduced us to a bevy of loveable seniors, and America has fallen in love with their quirky personalities and heartbreaking stories of losing spouses. Will we get to see Gerry and Joan’s eliminated contestants come together for a spinoff of their own? Jesse Palmer told US Weekly :

I absolutely hope so and I believe in manifestation. I think it would be so great. I mean, the cast from Gerry’s season, the cast from Joan’s season, it’s incredible. And as long as it’s not Atlantic City or Naples, Florida — not a retirement place — it has to be a tropical beach. And personally, I think you should have air conditioning.

The Bachelor Nation host makes a good point — you wouldn’t be able to throw the Golden contestants into the same conditions as the 20- and 30-somethings that have traditionally made up the Bachelor in Paradise casts. (Given how terrible the sleeping conditions are on Joan Vassos’ season, the same should go for those shows.) I don’t want to see Charles Ling in a room full of crabs or Leslie Fhima sleeping with a snake above her bed or any of the cast getting so hot their boobs melt .

Jesse Palmer also has an idea of who and what he does want to see, should ABC greenlight yet another Bachelor Nation spinoff. The host said:

I think you need to have an open kitchen and let Jack and Susan go in there — it would be amazing. You would need a kitchen cam at all times just to see what they’re cooking up.

Jack Lencioni made a cannonball splash on The Golden Bachelorette, going viral for his hilarious appraisal of Bachelor Mansion , while Kris Jenner look-alike Susan Noles became arguably the biggest name to come from Gerry Turner’s season. With both of them being known for cooking for their respective housemates, Jesse Palmer is really onto something with this idea.

If Bachelor in Paradise doesn’t see a huge improvement when it returns for Season 10 — after no Season 9 couples stayed together and a “poop baby” storyline spanned multiple episodes — I’d be all for a Golden Paradise show to replace it altogether, because after meeting such wonderful people on the casts of first two Golden seasons, I would absolutely love to see them get to mingle.

For now, though, we can still watch what Joan Vassos’ men are up to, with new episodes of The Golden Bachelorette airing at 8 p.m. ET each Wednesday and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription .