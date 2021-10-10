Good Witch May Be Over, But James Denton Will Reunite With A Desperate Housewives Co-Star For A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Perhaps one of the best parts of the holiday season is the never-ending lineup of Christmas movies, especially those from Hallmark. Fans are surely sad that the network recently said goodbye to The Good Witch, which came to an end after seven seasons. However, James Denton isn't done with his TV home, as he will be reuniting with Desperate Housewives co-star Teri Hatcher in a new movie yuletide film.

According to TVLine, James Denton and Teri Hatcher will come together for Hallmark’s A Kiss Before Christmas, which is set to premiere during the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” event. Denton and Hatcher played couple Mike and Susan Delfino on the ABC mystery-dramedy. Their relationship was a little tumultuous and in the end, things didn't end pan out well for the two. Still, fans can see this new project as somewhat of a silver lining.

The Good Witch alum will play real estate development executive Ethan Holt, a married father of two teens. After learning about a promotion loss, Ethan makes a Christmas wish that totally transforms his life. This means that he's no longer married to Teri Hatcher’s Joyce but is now the CEO of a massive company. Ultimately, Ethan can only go back to his original life if he's able to convince Joyce of their actual lives. The catch? His new life starts onn Christmas Eve, and he only has until Christmas Day to make things right.

James Denton's beloved fantasy Hallmark series came to an end back in July. The actor, who portrayed Dr. Sam Radford on the fantasy dramedy, has since reflected on his time on the series and his thoughts on the cancellation. A Kiss Before Christmas will mark Denton’s first project since the show ended and, given history with the network, it’s only fitting that it’s on Hallmark Channel.

Ahead of the movie though, it's hard not to think about the relationship he and Teri Hatcher's characters had throughout Desperate Housewives’ eight seasons. The two got married twice, in Season 3 and in Season 6. Fans were robbed of a happy ending between the two when Mike is killed in a drive-by shooting in the final season. While Susan begins a new life in the final moments of the series finale, Mike is shown watching over her. It’s a heartbreaking and bittersweet end to a relationship that has definitely meant a lot to fans and the actors. Hopefully they will have a much happier story in this new movie. Considering it’s Hallmark, I wouldn’t be surprised.

It’s going to be nice seeing James Denton and Teri Hatcher together again after so long. A Kiss Before Christmas sounds like it’s going to be an interesting movie and with it being Hallmark, it’s going to be a good one! Currently there is no premiere date but it’ll likely be revealed soon!