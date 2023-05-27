Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars: What To Know If You Haven't Watched The New Restaurant Show Yet

When it comes to cooking shows , there are so many out there that you can watch, whether it be the best cooking shows to learn how to cook , or the best baking competition series’, but for me, I’ve always been a big fan of the shows that Gordon Ramsay has produced.

Whether that be a cooking competition show , or one where he’s really a judge, the celebrity chef knows how to make good television, considering he’s had a plethora of many, many television shows. And now, he’s coming out with a new one – Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, but it’s not entirely what you would expect it to be about. Here is what you need to know about Ramsay’s latest TV show.

It’s Not A Cooking Show – It’s Like A Restaurant Version Of Shark Tank

This is probably the biggest thing that I need to let people know about first, and it’s because this is not a typical Gordon Ramsay cooking show – it’s more about the business of restaurants -- like a restaurant version of Shark Tank, the show where investors are pitched ideas by small companies, and they see if they want to invest in their company following their pitch.

Don’t get me wrong, there is still plenty of cooking in Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, as we do see the competitors create some interesting dishes in the first episode, from tacos to churros to meatballs, but it’s more about the business surrounding cooking.

The main premise is all about Gordon trying to find the next food star – and using his money to fund their business. It’s an important decision in the long run and he’s going to make sure he’s making the right choice judging from how they run their business.

Like The Title Suggests, Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Hosts It

This isn’t that much of a surprise, but from the title, you already know that Gordon Ramsay is the host of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, and he rocks the roll as per usual.

While Ramsay got his start as a brilliant chef, creating Michelin starred restaurants, he later became well known on television for his brilliant cooking as well as his competition shows such as the crazy Hell’s Kitchen, Masterchef, and his more recent entry Next Level Chef . He’s also done traveling shows such as Kitchen Nightmares, Hotel Nightmares and more.

Really, Ramsay is all over the place in food, but this is the first time he’s ever invested his own money into someone's business for a television show, so this is certainly a change-up for him.

For Ten Weeks, The Challengers Will Compete For An Investment Of $250,000

For ten weeks, the competitors (who are all owners of small food-related businesses) compete for the chance for him to invest in their company and take it to the next level. The challenges are mainly through business-related tasks – such as which team can turn over the most profit in an hour, or, judging from the trailer, how well can you market a food?

I mean, that’s certainly a different kind of cooking competition show – and one I will fully be watching from the beginning as time goes on.

The Entrepreneur's Are The People Behind Confetti Cakes, The Pepper App, And More

If you were wondering who was going to be competing for the investment from Ramsay, it’s going to be a lot of people that have rising and reputable businesses.

Jake Aronskind, the CEO of the Pepper app, an app used for sharing recipes with friends, is one of the contestants. Another is Elisa Strauss, the owner of Confetti Cakes. Lan Ho, the owner of Fat Miilk, is also competing. There are several names on here that you definitely need to check out if you love food, so if you want to see them all, click on this list from Variety .

The Show Is For Culinary And Business Lovers Alike

The show is for both lovers of food and business. Again, this isn’t going to be Masterchef ( and its strange on-camera food ) where you’re just watching people cook for an hour straight. It’s all about business, and how food people run their businesses – but personally, I find that so much fun, and a nice way to look into the world of food.

It's Rated TV-14

The show is rated TV-14, according to Fox. This isn't that much of a surprise, since Ramsay is pretty much known for his censored cursing in many of his shows. But as long as you have a passion for business and cooking, this show is for you, as it's not too bad.

Now if you don’t mind me, I’m going to go and look up all these businesses because just looking at them makes me hungry for the next episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.