Rachael Leigh Cook Plays Twins In Her New Hallmark Movie. I’m Surprised At What Weirded Her Out
I wouldn't have guessed that.
Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup this year has been one of the best yet. From reinventing the time-loop wheel to an incredible third season of Mistletoe Murders, it’s been hit after hit, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down. In fact, Thanksgiving week is going to be even bigger with the release of Lacey Chabert’s Disney World movie and Rachael Leigh Cook’s newest film, where she pulls double duty playing twins. I'm excited to see Cook take on the roles, but I'm also surprised over a concern she had.
Acting in general is hard, but having to act opposite yourself while playing co-leads of a movie is even harder (unless you're Lindsey Lohan, who found playing twins easy). Cook is obviously a veteran at this point, so I never would've expected that she would feel apprehensive every time she stepped on set of Double Booked for the Holidays:
The She’s All That star is set to play identical twins Abigail and Charlie, who end up in Wales for Christmas to help run an AirBnb/bookshop for the week. While there, both women connect with local men: Tom (Owain Yeoman), a barista who works next to the shop, and Lord Rhys (Stephan Hagan), the son of the author behind a popular book series that takes place in the town.
Cook might be concerned about the lack of conflict within the narrative, but I don’t think she has anything to fret about. After all, neither Tom nor Lord Rhys are aware that Abigail and Charlie are twins, which is bound to lead to some hilarious and maybe even tense situations.
Still, the actress couldn’t help but worry when she realized how much screen time she’d be sharing with herself, telling Us Weekly:
Differentiating between Abigail and Charlie brought up its own set of complications for Cook, as her characters are identical twins with similar preferences when it comes to their appearance. This is definitely something that hasn’t been done before, since most movies that feature twins give each character something unique to help audiences tell the difference. Thankfully, Cook found other ways to help audiences tell her characters apart — at least she hopes she did:
Hallmark movies aren’t known for their confusing nature, so I’m feeling confident about the direction of the film. If anything, it might feel like an immersive experience if viewers can’t tell her characters apart and could allow them to empathize with the men who are falling for Cook's respective characters.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Rachael Leigh Cook might not be considered the “Queen of Hallmark” like Lacey Chabert, but she has become a staple at the cable channel over the years. In fact, this is her second film with Hallmark just this year! Obviously, she’s made a good impression on the network and fans, considering the powers that be trusted her to play dual lead roles in this latest yuletide flick.
On that note, check out Double Booked for the Holidays, which premieres on the Hallmark Channel tonight, November 22nd, at 8 p.m. ET. I know I’ll definitely be tuning in tonight to catch it, and if you can’t watch live, the holiday flick will be available to stream on Hallmark+ the next day.
Danielle Bruncati is a writer and pop culture enthusiast from Southern California. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Television Writing and Producing from a top film school. Her goal is to one day be the writer on a show/movie covered by Cinemablend, but for now, she's excited to be a Freelance Writer here.
Danielle watches just about everything, but her favorite shows and movies often land in the YA and romantic comedy spaces. When she's not writing, she can be found wandering around Disneyland or hanging out with her laughter-hating corgi.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.