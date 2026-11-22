Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup this year has been one of the best yet. From reinventing the time-loop wheel to an incredible third season of Mistletoe Murders, it’s been hit after hit, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down. In fact, Thanksgiving week is going to be even bigger with the release of Lacey Chabert’s Disney World movie and Rachael Leigh Cook’s newest film, where she pulls double duty playing twins. I'm excited to see Cook take on the roles, but I'm also surprised over a concern she had.

Acting in general is hard, but having to act opposite yourself while playing co-leads of a movie is even harder (unless you're Lindsey Lohan, who found playing twins easy). Cook is obviously a veteran at this point, so I never would've expected that she would feel apprehensive every time she stepped on set of Double Booked for the Holidays:

I was concerned that there wouldn’t be enough conflict within the movie because I was too far inside it. I was concerned that just me yapping away at myself was going to be a bad time.

The She’s All That star is set to play identical twins Abigail and Charlie, who end up in Wales for Christmas to help run an AirBnb/bookshop for the week. While there, both women connect with local men: Tom (Owain Yeoman), a barista who works next to the shop, and Lord Rhys (Stephan Hagan), the son of the author behind a popular book series that takes place in the town.

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Cook might be concerned about the lack of conflict within the narrative, but I don’t think she has anything to fret about. After all, neither Tom nor Lord Rhys are aware that Abigail and Charlie are twins, which is bound to lead to some hilarious and maybe even tense situations.

Still, the actress couldn’t help but worry when she realized how much screen time she’d be sharing with herself, telling Us Weekly:

When I started to watch it, my first reaction to seeing myself in stereo was, ‘Oh no, this is way too much. I’m the worst scene partner I’ve ever had. This was a bad idea.’ Because it’s a lot. But then I was able to sort of relax into it and say, ‘OK, I think I was able to differentiate them by enough.’

Differentiating between Abigail and Charlie brought up its own set of complications for Cook, as her characters are identical twins with similar preferences when it comes to their appearance. This is definitely something that hasn’t been done before, since most movies that feature twins give each character something unique to help audiences tell the difference. Thankfully, Cook found other ways to help audiences tell her characters apart — at least she hopes she did:

I knew that the worst thing people could feel while watching was confusion. So that was high on my priority list to avoid

Hallmark movies aren’t known for their confusing nature, so I’m feeling confident about the direction of the film. If anything, it might feel like an immersive experience if viewers can’t tell her characters apart and could allow them to empathize with the men who are falling for Cook's respective characters.

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Rachael Leigh Cook might not be considered the “Queen of Hallmark” like Lacey Chabert, but she has become a staple at the cable channel over the years. In fact, this is her second film with Hallmark just this year! Obviously, she’s made a good impression on the network and fans, considering the powers that be trusted her to play dual lead roles in this latest yuletide flick.

On that note, check out Double Booked for the Holidays, which premieres on the Hallmark Channel tonight, November 22nd, at 8 p.m. ET. I know I’ll definitely be tuning in tonight to catch it, and if you can’t watch live, the holiday flick will be available to stream on Hallmark+ the next day.