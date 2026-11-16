Some spoilers for The Nights Before Christmas can be found in this piece.

Hallmark is no stranger to holiday time-loop movies — the 2023 time-loop film Round and Round was my absolute favorite that year — so they definitely know how to write an effective one. Just like Hallmark Christmas movies follow a perfect movie formula, time-loop flicks also have a tried-and-true formula. A character who is unhappy in life encounters some kind of magical being or object that sets up the time loop, which they’ll ultimately spend the rest of the film trying desperately to break the curse.

Such core elements are so ingrained in the genre that it can be hard to reinvent the time-loop wheel, but by some miracle, Hallmark managed to do just that. And it totally worked!

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The Nights Before Christmas premiered on the 2026 TV schedule this weekend and instantly became one of my favorite Hallmark Christmas movies of 2026. A fun yuletide flick, it follows Marty (Tyler Hynes), who is stuck reliving Christmas Eve over and over again after making a holiday wish to have more time to pursue his interests and hobbies. Marty takes full advantage of the gift of time, using it to meet people and master all his hobbies, and he seems content to keep living the same day on repeat.

Well, that is, until he meets Chloe (Laci J. Mailey), whom he feels an instant connection with. As Marty continues to repeat Christmas Eve with Chloe, he starts to wonder what his life would be like if he made it to Christmas morning.

(Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

Unlike other time-loop films, The Nights Before Christmas doesn’t start on day one of Marty’s loop. Instead, we meet Marty in one of the hundreds, if not thousands, of Christmas Eves he’s managed to live through. This is in immediate deviation from the genre that has made finding out you're in a time loop and freaking out about it one of the main features of a character’s arc. He’s also not freaked out or bothered by the sudden change in how time progresses; if anything, he welcomes and loves it.

The realization that this wasn’t going to be a day-one time loop was one that shocked me as soon as it happened, but I was totally on board with it. Admittedly, I’m not the biggest fan of the genre, so getting to watch Marty exist in the loop and be happy with his new, repetitive life was a much-needed and refreshing change to the otherwise predictable genre.

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The film continues to reinvent the wheel as it progresses. For starters, almost every time Marty explains to Chloe that he’s stuck in a time loop, she believes him. This is unheard of with these types of films, as most of the time the stuck character has to jump through extravagant hoops to get anyone to believe and help them. Perhaps it helps that Marty isn’t asking for Chloe’s help in getting unstuck or advice on how to survive said time loop; he simply wants to spend time with her.

TNBC also finds fun ways to show the same day over and over again without long, drawn-out scenes. There’s a particularly fun sequence towards the end of the film where Marty is shown to be an excellent driver in a terrible snowstorm, despite having previously claimed to hate driving. It’s then revealed that this isn’t the first time he’s driven in the terrible storm and that the previous attempts have ended in disaster.

In its final act, the holiday film also manages to reinvent the way the time loop is resolved. All too often in these types of movies, the main characters must come to some great epiphany in order to put a stop to the loop and revert to the real timeline. This usually involves searching inward and changing something about themselves, but that’s not what happens in Nights Before Christmas. Instead, Marty discovers that he wasn’t put in the time loop to help himself, but rather he was put there to help Chloe get the Christmas she’s come to love and expect: a day with her parents. Needless to say, a narrative like this is quite refreshing in this genre.

So, if you’re a fan of time loops and Christmas, then The Nights Before Christmas needs to go to the top of your holiday watch list. The film can be streamed now with an active Hallmark+ subscription, or viewers can catch it airing on Hallmark again on Friday, November 20th at 10 PM, after the latest Countdown to Christmas lineup premiere.