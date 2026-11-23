Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "The Parent Trapped." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Jonathan Pearce and Ally Yahuff's scene with her parents kicking her out after revealing her pregnancy was heartbreaking, but as her parents have allegedly stated on social media, it was scripted. As 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cut to Ally crying in bed, her parents hopped on social media to give the alleged truth behind this storyline.

For those who missed the latest episode on the 2026 TV schedule, Jonathan and Ally met with her parents and sister and broke the news about the pregnancy. The episode then cut to a scene of the city, with text explaining that her parents refused to participate in filming after they revealed the news. Now we're learning that's allegedly not entirely true, as they have become the latest subjects to accuse the TLC series of faking scenes.

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(Image credit: TLC)

Ally's Parents Say 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Reaction Was Scripted

Ally's parents replied to a comment on a social media post made by 90 Day Fiancé fan @NathanTemp2 and laid out what they allege happened after Jonathan dropped the news. As it turns out, their story is completely different than what was shown in the episode. Check it out below (via @KikiandKibbitz):

This is not true at all. We took the pregnancy very well. We are very happy. We have been spending quality time with Ally, Jon, and the baby for almost 7 months now. What disappointed us was the fact that the whole storyline is revolving around us, the parents, not knowing about the pregnancy, when we already knew! We just played along.

The comment went on to state that they were under the impression the storyline was solely about Jonathan and Ally, but agreed to filming despite being uncomfortable on camera. They did ask TLC to omit the footage, but it had nothing to do with Ally's pregnancy and more their discomfort replaying that moment for television.

Now, it's always important to note that this information is still alleged, and Ally's parents could be stating this to save face after what was originally shown in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Conversely, I did wonder why Jonathan and Ally would need to tell them the news when she was clearly showing.

(Image credit: TLC)

I'm Not Sure How To Feel About Jonathan And Ally Now

The new information presents conflicting accounts of what happened with Jonathan and Ally, and makes me question why she was so upset afterward. If that scene was also scripted, then I'm also wondering if all the red flags that we saw were also just for the show.

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This is what always happens when these conflicting stories crop up. Now I'm questioning everything that we've seen in Jonathan and Ally's storyline, and wondering what's real and what wasn't. Are the parents even telling the truth? Is anyone telling the truth?

What it sounds like is the producers wanted to recreate the scene in which Ally initially told her parents she was pregnant for the sake of the storyline. Past vets have said that's a common thing, and that it can often lead to arguments when family has to rehash past trauma.

All this to say, I'm going to be keeping a much closer eye on what's happening with Jonathan and Ally going forward. I'd also love to see if these online comments will be addressed in the tell-all special, or 90 Day Fiancé's producers will hope the drama fades before then.

Catch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season has been very entertaining thus far, especially now that we have a great update on Armando Rubio's daughter after that scary scene.