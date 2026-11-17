Landman is making quite the splash down in Texas right now, as people saw the show being filmed at a Texas Christian University game over the weekend. Then, not long after that, Ali Larter posted a photo dump from filming, and it featured one person I never expected to see: Glen Powell.

Of course, I’m well aware that Glen Powell is dating Michelle Randolph , Larter’s on-screen daughter and a veteran of Taylor Sheridan’s shows . He’s also famously from and lives in Texas , which is where Landman is filmed. So, it’s not illogical for him to be around the set of this popular Paramount+ show. However, I was still surprised to see him in the final slide of Larter’s photo dump. Take a look:

In that final slide, you can see Larter posing for a photo with her co-stars, Billy Bob Thornton and Michelle Randolph, as well as Glen Powell.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Now, Landman has actually been filming at Texas Christian University since October, per the university . However, it made headlines over the weekend because Randolph was spotted with the cheerleaders on Saturday during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats.

In Landman, she plays Ainsley Norris, the daughter of Thornton’s Tommy and Larter’s Angela. She’s a student at TCU, and a big part of her storyline has to do with her joining the cheer team. It would seem it will be an even bigger part of her arc in Season 3, seeing as not only was Randolph seen filming at this game, but Larter and Bobbi Salvör Menuez, who play Paigyn, were there too.

To top it all off, Glen Powell was also spotted at the game. As you can see in the third image of this carousel TCU uploaded, the Twisters actor was on the sidelines – which is also where his girlfriend happened to be.

Rumors that Powell and Randolph were dating picked up in late 2025, and the actors went Instagram official in July of this year. Since then, they’ve posted pictures of each other here and there, and the Running Man star’s dog, Brisket , even made a cameo in one of the 1923 actress’s photo dumps .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking of Brisket, Powell’s dog also gives him another tie to Landman. In early 2025, Brisket met up with Demi Moore’s pup , Pilaf. Man, it’s really a small world, and maybe I shouldn’t be shocked that he now has a connection to another star of this Taylor Sheridan show.

Overall, it was very cute to see the Top Gun: Maverick star pop up in a photo dump all about Landman. Clearly, he’s being a supportive partner and cheering Randolph on as she literally cheers on TCU. I also bet it’s pretty cool to just say you get to hang out with her, Ali Larter, Billy Bob Thornton, and Sam Elliott.