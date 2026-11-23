Sharna Burgess isn't holding back on how she feels about Harry Shum Jr.'s shock elimination and the discourse around this season of Dancing With The Stars. As conversations continue about whether the show should allow contestants with professional dancing experience, she wants changes to the voting.

Ahead of the finale on the 2026 TV schedule, Burgess was responding to questions from fans on her Instagram Stories. When asked if she was surprised by Shum Jr. being sent packing, this is what she had to say (via Us Magazine):

Sadly no, I felt it was going to be another shock elimination. Not because they deserved it but simply because the online discourse is so wild that [it] was pretty clear who fans were ‘voting off’ and how they have felt about dance experience contestants.

The online fandom was going on in recent weeks about how unfair it was for Dancing With The Stars to have both Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Dewan in this season. That, paired with Tatyana Ali's continued improvement over the episodes, created a big discussion over whether it was better to watch dancers develop or ones who were already great.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

The only way Ali was going to make the finals was for one fan-favorite to be sent home, and as improbable as it was, Harry Shum Jr. left over the remaining competitors. Sharna Burgess isn't the only DWTS cast member upset about the elimination, but she is one of the only ones calling for serious reform to the voting system:

[It’s] so disappointing to see our voting system is now being used by viewers to vote people off instead of voting for your favorite. I say we got [sic] back to yall only have 10 votes total and you have to figure out how to dish them out. This voting ppl off thing is so insanely negative and not what we are built on and it’s seemingly given fans the chance to manipulate the show. JMO.

Sharna Burgess wants Dancing With The Stars to start limiting the voting and only giving fans ten votes, period, rather than ten per couple. Under this thinking, I'm assuming the idea is that viewers couldn't vote for everyone but the person they want eliminated. Would that be enough to turn things around?

Personally, I have doubts. To start, there's always the possibility that the voting can be tampered. For example, there was a big rumor that Maura Higgins had to go to the hospital ahead of the semifinals, which might've impacted her votes from those who feared she'd be eliminated.

Plus, the obvious flaw in this plan is that the viewers could still influence the vote and just encourage everyone else to vote for anyone but Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson. As I'd written previously, I think the solution is for DWTS to work toward equality between contestants as far as skill level.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'll be interested to see how the conversation continues after the finale, and how whoever is crowned the winner may shape it. There are already big pushes online for Connor Wood to take home the big prize, and others hoping for Tatyana. All this before a single performance on the dance floor, which is another conversation entirely. Will there be changes to voting, or will this all blow over by the time next season rolls around?

Dancing With The Stars' Season 35 finale kicks off on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, November 24th at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready to see who wins this Mirrorball Trophy by the end of Tuesday night.