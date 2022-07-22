Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reaches Out On Sisters Day To Share Heartfelt Post About Her Late Sister Wendy

Hallmark movies star and Mean Girls cast member Lacey Chabert and her family have had to deal with a very tough time lately, with the loss of Chabert’s older sister, Wendy, who died suddenly late last November. Since Wendy’s passing, Chabert has opened up about things like dealing with that terrible news right before her latest Hallmark Christmas movie debuted , and now the Crosswords Mystery star has reached out on Sisters Day with a heartfelt tribute to her late sister.

What Did Lacey Chabert Say About Her Sister On Sisters Day?

It was just in late May that Lacey Chabert took to social media to share some words of wisdom she’d recently gotten from her young daughter about their loss , on the six month anniversary of Wendy’s death. The star has now shared a tribute to her late sibling on Instagram , in honor of Sisters Day. Take a look:

(Image credit: Lacey Chabert Instagram)

Chabert posted a photo of all three of the siblings as they shared their lovely smiles and much better times with the camera, with the picture being accompanied by a short message about loving and missing Wendy’s presence in their lives.

When Chabert originally announced her sister’s death, many of her fellow Hallmark stars and other actors like Candace Cameron Bure and Tamera-Mowry Housley sent their prayers to Chabert and her family, and that’s continued in the months since, as the actress has continued to speak about the loss. In February, over two months after Wendy’s death, Chabert wrote about how “incredibly hard” her grief “journey” had been , and the sisters’ “eternal” love for one another, which prompted more well-wishes from stars like Jennifer Garner and Holly Robinson Peete.

The star of the long-awaited Wedding Veil trilogy also spoke in early May about the family taking their first vacation without Wendy , and missing her, and Chabert reflected on that with a shot of herself and her other sister, Crissy, during that trip:

(Image credit: Lacey Chabert Instagram)

Getting through the grief of losing a loved one, especially during the holidays, is difficult for everyone, particularly considering that we all have to figure out when and how to begin to move on and keep doing the things that our loved ones would expect us to keep doing. Chabert talked about how Wendy would want her to keep celebrating her work when her Hallmark movie debuted shortly after her sister’s death. With her having previously noted how much she loves Hallmark’s happy endings and how rewarding it is to work for the network , we saw Chabert return to filming in Hawaii for her upcoming Hallmark film, Groundswell .

Lacey Chabert’s new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film is expected to premiere in August, and she can at least rest easy knowing that Wendy would be happy to see her continuing on in the face of her grief.