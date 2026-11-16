I knew Spider-Man: Brand New Day would make a ridiculous amount of money when it landed on this summer's 2026 movie schedule . What I didn't expect was to hear Sony's top movie executive making a serious case for Tom Holland's latest superhero adventure to earn a Best Picture Oscar nomination. But here we are, and apparently, the studio is prepared to put some real effort into making it happen.

Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman and CEO Tom Rothman recently spoke with Variety about the movie's extraordinary success and why he believes it deserves Academy voters' consideration. With Brand New Day earning roughly $2.5 billion worldwide and breaking the domestic box office record, Rothman thinks there's something special about how audiences connected with Peter Parker's story. He explained:

The reason it did as much business as it did is not because it's a superhero movie, it's because it's a super person movie.

I actually get what he's saying. While I enjoyed the action in Brand New Day, what stuck with me was how much of the movie focused on Peter's loneliness after the events of No Way Home. Here's a guy who can swing between skyscrapers and take down some of Marvel's most dangerous villains , but he can't get the people he loves to remember who he is. That's a pretty miserable situation, even by Peter Parker standards.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Audiences clearly responded as well. The film received overwhelmingly positive reviews . It also became the highest-grossing movie in North American box office history, an accomplishment I imagine Sony will mention quite a bit over the next few months. But does all that mean it deserves an Oscar nomination?

Rothman certainly thinks so. When asked whether or not a strong box office means Brand New Day should be a Best Picture contender, he responded:

Once upon a time there were five best picture nominations, and then it was expanded to ten, to try to make room, I think, for quality commercial filmmaking… we’re biased, but we think [it should be nominated] so. We hope people will think about it.

Sony is backing up those comments with an actual campaign. According to Deadline, the studio has hired awards consultants and is planning special screenings and filmmaker Q&As beginning ahead of Thanksgiving. There's also talk of a theatrical rerelease designed to put the movie back in front of audiences and Academy voters.

Of course, superhero movies have historically struggled to crack the Best Picture category. Black Panther earned a nomination in 2019, followed by Joker the next year, but neither won. Even Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight missed a Best Picture nomination, despite earning eight Oscar nods and winning two.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Sony)

As for Spider-Man, the character, he hasn't exactly been an Academy favorite. Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 won Best Visual Effects in 2005, while Into the Spider-Verse took home Best Animated Feature in 2019. Although no movie starring the web-slinger has ever competed for Best Picture.

Still, I can understand Rothman's reasoning. Director Destin Daniel Cretton made a movie that made room for surprisingly intimate character moments, even amid all the enormous superhero spectacle. CinemaBlend's Jerrica Tisdale previously explained why that balance made the movie work so well , and I think it's a fair argument. Whether Academy voters agree is another matter entirely.

The nominations for the 99th Academy Awards will be announced Jan. 21, 2027, and Brand New Day will have some stiff competition. After watching what Sony and Marvel accomplished with Peter Parker this summer, I'm certainly not going to dismiss the idea outright. Besides, if anybody deserves a little recognition after everything he's been through, it's Peter Parker. The poor guy could use a win.