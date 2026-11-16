Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Dexter: Resurrection episode "Live Free and Die." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Dexter Morgan is on the hunt for serial killers again in Dexter: Resurrection, and it looks like it could lead to some big trouble for him and Harrison very soon. The father and son had an unexpected reunion at the scene of the crime of the Five Borough Killer's latest murder, and Dex needs to be wearing those glasses all the time after what he missed.

The latest episode to hit the 2026 TV schedule didn't acknowledge it, but I immediately clocked why Harrison and Dexter's quick conference was more dangerous to their freedom than they may have realized. Take a look at the photo below, and that body cam right on Harrison's uniform on his right breast:

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(Image credit: Paramount+)

Dexter: Resurrection didn't mention the camera, or really draw attention to it in any way, but ensured it was in the frame for the entire conversation. In that conversation Dex said he had nothing to do with the killing, that he knew that Dan Stevens' FBK was responsible, and that he had linked up with Leon Prater's assistant Charley earlier that day.

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Should someone review that bodycam footage back at the station, I can imagine they're going to have some major questions for Harrison. At best, I'm sure his new co-worker/love interest Fiona will wonder why he let a witness to FBK leave the scene.

At worst, and what I imagine will be the most likely outcome, she will figure out Dexter is his dad and wonder why he was at the crime scene pursuing the FBK killer. Additionally, there will be questions about why he was pursuing the killer and why Harrison assumed he might be responsible for the crime.

If Dexter wasn't pursuing multiple high-profile serial killers at the same time, he might have had his eye on the ball. Unfortunately, he's been swinging for the fences as of late, and taking on increasingly reckless kills all in the name of chasing fame. I have a feeling someone will eventually see this footage in the police department, and they'll have some questions for Harrison and Dexter.

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There's also the slight possibility that the Dexter: Resurrection team missed this, though that feels unlikely. The fact that Harrison's body cam was so prominently on display in the scene, despite zero attention being drawn to it, has me convinced it'll come back up at a later date. Let's just hope that Harrison is just as good at lying as his father!