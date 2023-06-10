Hallmark’s New Aurora Teagarden Actress Reveals Whether She Reached Out To Candace Cameron Bure After Landing The Role

Candace Cameron Bure may have left Hallmark, but the network is already moving forward with one of her signature titles but with a new actress. Hallmark previously announced that it would be reworking the film series Aurora Teagarden as part of Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, with a prequel. Bure starred in the popular Hallmark franchise as the titular librarian for 18 films. Now, Skyler Samuels is taking over the role as the younger version of the character, and the Scream Queens vet revealed whether or not she reached out to her predecessor after she initially landed the role.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New sees a young Aurora in her hometown of Lawrenceton after college, where her mother Aida struggles with her real estate business. Aurora, meanwhile, juggles between being a teacher’s assistant and a waitress while also sharing her love of true crime with Police Officer Arthur and her friend Sally. While the new movie still follows Aurora, it will feel somewhat new because it takes place in the past.

Like the title, Something New will very likely launch a brand new wave of Aurora Teagarden Mysteries films, but even so, Skyler Samuels probably won’t be getting any advice from Candace Cameron Bure. The actress told ET that she hadn’t reached out to the Fuller House star, nor vice versa, but feels that she has put her own interpretation on the character and the franchise because it is a prequel. Samuels explained:

No, I've had no contact with Candace, and I watched the old movies for inspiration. But the truth is, Candace has her interpretation of Aurora as an adult, and I definitely have my own interpretation of Aurora as a young adult. So it's not so much a reboot as it is a reimagining of Aurora and her world. The aesthetic and the tone is very different than the original movies. There are definitely components of Aurora that will feel familiar to the original version, but we're really seeing a different side of her. She's less polished, she's not very good at solving mysteries yet. We're watching her come into her own. This is definitely a new Aurora in many ways.

Since the film is a different one than the original series, it does make sense that Samuels has her own interpretation of Aurora, as compared to Bure. Despite it being a prequel, it is practically a new film. Overall, I'm excited to see the actress take on the Full House alum's classic character, while Bure continues her run at GAF, where she's currently working on a new holiday movie.

It's possible that this won’t be the last film in the Aurora Teagarden franchise since there is definitely more story to tell about the beloved character before the prequels catch up to the original series. Depending on the fan reaction and how people respond to the film, it wouldn’t be surprising to me if there are another 20 films. For now, though, this marks the beginning of a new era for the iconic Hallmark character, and it’s going to be exciting to see what Skyler Samuels does with her interpretation.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New has already premiered on Hallmark, but considering it did just drop, there will probably be plenty more chances to watch it. There are a lot of upcoming Hallmark titles to look forward to as well, so there's a lot to look forward to, including this new interpretation of Aurora Teagarden.