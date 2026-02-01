Harry Potter's John Lithgow Candidly Shares His Stance On J.K. Rowling And His Commitment To Playing Dumbledore Despite Fans' Criticisms
The veteran actor opened up.
HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series has garnered a lot of attention since it was announced a few years ago, and not all of that has been for positive reasons. J.K. Rowling – the author of the best-selling book series on which the Potter show is based – has garnered backlash for her comments on transgender individuals. With that, a number of disappointed fans have questioned those who’ve joined the show. Now, Dumbledore actor John Lithgow is sharing his take on the matter and discussing his commitment to playing his character.
John Lithgow appeared at the International Film Festival Rotterdam this weekend and promoted his new movie, queer drama Jimpa. As part of that Q&A, which was attended by THR and other news outlets, Lithgow was asked about his involvement in the Wizarding World show. Aside from discussing the “insane” eight-year contract he signed to play powerful wizard Albus Dumbledore, the 80-year-old actor also broached the topic of Rowling’s controversial viewpoints:
Since J.K. Rowling began sharing derogatory views on trans people, fans have argued that they run counter to the themes present within the Harry Potter books. The principles Lithgow named are among the values that have been argued for by fans. Considering those ideas, the Oscar-nominated actor admitted to being surprised that Rowling would her specific viewpoints:
Lithgow’s comments suggest that Rowling may not be involved in the day-to-day work that happens on the series, which is currently filming in the UK. Despite that, Rowling has been in the mix, sharing thoughts on scripts and apparently helping with the casting process. In 2025, Rowling also said she’d been open to casting people who held political and societal opinions that differed from her own. Reports of John Lithgow’s casting initially surfaced in February 2025 and, now, he seems grateful to be playing the beloved Dumbledore:
The Shrek alum is far from the first actor associated with Harry Potter to address J.K. Rowling’s views. New Hagrid actor Nick Frost asserted that his own views did not align with Rowling’s and seemed to be against the notion of letting this ongoing conversation “blow over.” OG Hermione actress Emma Watson has also spoken about Rowling, admitting that while she doesn’t see eye to eye with the author on certain topics, she does still care for her. Though Watson also wished she and her former collaborator could’ve had a formal conversation about the situation. Rowling eventually responded and chastised Watson’s comments.
At this point, it would appear that the conversation swirling around J.K. Rowling isn’t slowing down. John Lithgow, for his part, seems quite cognizant of the situation while simultaneously focused on completing the job he was hired for. Fans will be able to see Lithgow’s Dumbledore when the Harry Potter series drops sometime in 2027.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.