Emma Watson Gets Real About Current Relationship With J.K. Rowling, And What Made Her The 'Most Upset' About It All

There are major franchises, and then there's the Wizarding World. Generations were brought up on this property, starting with J.K. Rowling's novels and then growing with stage plays, theme parks, and of course the Harry Potter movies (which are streaming with a HBO Max subscription). The IP has been the subject of some controversy, related to J.K. Rowling's controversial views about the transgender community. And Emma Watson recently got real about her relationship with the author, and what is the most "painful" part of their estrangement.

Back in 2020, Watson stood up for trans people on social media, after Rowling's comments started to go viral. The author hasn't stopped in the years that followed, with some fans boycotting Harry Potter as a result. In a recent appearance on the Jay Schetty Podcast, the Little Women actress spoke about about balancing her support of trans people with the good relationship she previously had with Rowling. In her words:

I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with. I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don’t get to keep and cherish to come back to our earlier thing. I just don’t think these things are either or. I think it’s my deepest wish that I hope people who don’t agree with my opinion will love me and I hope I can keep loving people who I don’t necessarily share the same opinion with. That’s a very, very important way for me, that I need to be able to move through life.

Watson spoke about her refusal to write off people who she disagrees with, something that's become increasingly common in recent years. So even though she was hurt by J.K. Rowling saying the trio of leading actors "ruined" the movie franchise for her (among other comments), it seems like the 35 year-old actress doesn't want to harbor anger towards her former collaborator and friend.

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to the Harry Potter franchise. Plans start at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

As Watson explained, the ongoing strain between her and Rowling is one reason why she hasn't continued to comment on the author's continued controversies. But she's also clinging to her beliefs, while hoping that she and J.K. Rowling get a chance to speak privately about the state of their relationship (or lack thereof). In fact, she reveals that the lack of dialogue is part of why the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress was so hurt over the situation. In her words:

I think the thing I’m most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible.

Emma Watson met J.K. Rowling when she was just 11 years old filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The book to screen adaptation ended up being a global sensation, and the two women seemingly had a good relationship through the franchise's time in theaters. Alas, that's changed in the past few years, seemingly as a result of Watson standing up for the transgender community.

In the same interview, Watson was asked if she still wants to have the chance to speak with Rowling directly. She responded resoundingly with:

Yeah, and I always will. I believe in that. I believe in that completely.... I just don't want to say anything that continue to weaponize a really toxic debate and conversation.

It sounds like Watson has a strong sense of self, including the way that her continued involvement in the J.K. Rowling controversy could add to an unhealthy online discourse. It remains to be seen if she and the architect of the Wizarding World will ever get a chance to speak about the state of their relationship.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While some folks are boycotting the IP, the Harry Potter TV show is currently filming its first season. It should be interesting to see how popular that adaptation is, and whether or not J.K. Rowling's comments about the trans community dissuade people from tuning in.

The Harry Potter franchise is streaming now on HBO Max, which will also be the home of the TV show. While Emma Watson took some time away from acting, her fans are no doubt hoping for a return to the big screen.