'Heartbroken' Shanna Moakler Shares Loving Posts After Bones Actor Heath Freeman Dies At 41

The television world unfortunately lost yet another star just recently. Heath Freeman, known for his roles on shows such as Bones and Raising the Bar, has died at the age of 41. News of his death was confirmed on Monday, but the actor reportedly passed away this past weekend. Since then, a few people have spoken out publicly about Freeman, including Shanna Moakler, a good friend of his. And the “heartbroken” former reality TV star took to social media to share some loving posts about her departed colleague.

The former Miss USA posted about Heath Freeman through an Instagram post that included a snapshot of the two of them and presumably another friend. In her caption, she mourned her friend and praised him for his abilities as an artist:

Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend. You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had.... and we have a lot of great ones!!Godspeed.

The actor’s death was formally confirmed by his manager, Joe S. Montifiore, earlier this week, though no cause of death was reported. Shanna Moakler, however, stated in the comments of her post that he passed away in his sleep on Saturday. You can see her original post down below:

The Meet the Barkers alum also posted another tribute on her Twitter account, one that featured multiple photos of her and her late friend. And like her other post, she included a sweet caption that memorialized the deceased performer. The tribute is available to view for yourself:

Godspeed beautiful friend, I will miss your laugh and cherish our great times... ty for making this life exciting and fun @heathfreeman #heartbroken pic.twitter.com/Gc9LgdglukNovember 14, 2021 See more

Heath Freeman amassed a number of major acting credits over the course of his career. The star appeared on various high-profile shows, ranging from ER and NCIS to The Closer and Torchwood. But he was arguably best known to Bones fans for portraying serial killer Howard Epps on three episodes of the fan-favorite dramedy, between 2005 and 2007. Freeman’s most recent project was the upcoming film Terror on the Prairie, which is being headlined by Gina Carano.

In his statement (via Deadline), Joe Montifiore praised his client as “a brilliant human being” who possessed “deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends.” He continued:

He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career. His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.

Both Shanna Moakler and Joe Montifiore’s tributes paint a sweet picture of the late actor. While he certainly shined on any screen that he graced, it’s heartwarming to know that his light shone just as bright (if not brighter) when he was with his loved ones.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our thoughts to the family and friends of Heath Freeman during this difficult time.