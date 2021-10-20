Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Responds To Claims She Commented On Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally pulled the trigger, y'all. (No, not like that.) The celebrity couple announced their engagement on social media earlier this week after almost a year of dating, and the rock involved is pretty big. But for some time now, those closest to the pair (and even Barker himself) have been hinting that the big question was on the horizon. In the wake of the announcement, some reports suggested Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler had a less-than-enthused reaction to the two lovebirds' news. However, Moakler herself claims otherwise.

Specifically, many were speculating that Shanna Moakler's Instagram Stories posts that followed Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's engagement were seemingly a bit shady with a specific target in mind. Per Life & Style Magazine, Moakler at one point wrote, “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance” and then a Tupac quote later that read, “Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a fuck.” The perception was that Moakler might have been talking about the newly engaged couple, with whom she's been quasi-feuding a lot this year. That was apparently not the case though, at least if you believe how Moakler more recently addressed all of the speculation in her Stories, saying,

PSA: I haven't made a comment on anything going on in the world period. So TY to all my new found psychologist, family therapists, spiritual counselors, momsters and desperate housewives. Your unsolicited opinions from trash sites have been noted. Whatever would I do without your fortune cookie wisdom.

Though Shanna Moakler claims to not have been literally calling out her ex about his engagement to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, she has certainly done so in the past about other matters. She previously alleged that her four-year marriage to Travis Barker actually fell apart because she caught him cheating with Kim Kardashian many years ago, with the latter having denied that any affair took place. Moakler also slammed Kourtney Kardashian for supposedly driving a wedge between her and her two kids with Barker. There was no reading between the lines about those statements…

Scott Disick, another ex in this Venn diagram, has reportedly been upset about the relationship as well. Just prior to, there was a whole big drama over Disick allegedly shaming Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's extensive PDA. (It even seemingly cost Disick his relationship with girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.) Sources also indicate that he’s “stewing” and “jealous” over the engagement announcement. Many online have been roasting Disick since then for failing to do in over a decade what Barker could apparently do in less than a year. (Commit, that is.) But maybe we'll soon hear Disick refuting such claims as well.

Despite what the third parties may or may not think, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are obviously very happy with their relationship. Rumors are swirling that the engagement itself was captured for the Kardashian-Jenners’ new show for Hulu, and if so, maybe their future wedding will be as well.