After Her Ex Travis Barker Gets Engaged To Kourtney Kardashian, Is Shanna Moakler Back With Her Boyfriend?

In the iconic words of Beyoncé, if you like it, then you should put a ring on it. Well, Travis Barker certainly did put a massive ring on Kourtney Kardashian's finger. Following much hype and hint-dropping, the couple got engaged after less than a year of dating. (Cue the punk rocker-themed wedding, hopefully.) But it seems even more love might be in the air – because Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler possibly just got back with her old boyfriend in the meantime.

The former Meet the Barkers star had been dating model Matthew Rondeau off and on for about a year when the latter officially confirmed that they had broken up in May. Apparently, it couldn't work out because “sometimes love isn't enough.” Since then, however, she has sparked rumors that they are giving it another go. On her Instagram stories (via ET Online), she posted throwback photo booth pics of her and Rondeau with some romantic-esque emojis. To add even more fuel to the fire, she shared yet another image of them – drinking together on a yacht – and they look pretty cozy to me. See it here:

(Image credit: Shanna Moakler Instagram)

Still, the two haven't officially said anything about their relationship, but ET Online’s source claims that they are indeed dating again. Sometimes you just have to give things the good ol’ college try, multiple times. (Kourtney Kardashian knows something about that kind of effort from her earlier years with ex Scott Disick.) The source continued:

Whenever they've taken time apart, they always end up getting back together and have a lot of love for each other. They like doing the same things and have the same goals for the future. Matthew is there for Shanna, and she is always there for him whenever he needs her.

But perhaps we should take Shanna Moakler reuniting with her ex with a grain of salt. Her other social media posts in the past have been interpreted as being one thing (shady toward Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's engagement, for example), while she in fact has claimed that it's another thing entirely. What does appear to be clear, though, is that Moakler isn't on the best terms with the Kardashians, who her kids will one day be related to via marriage. She made cheating accusations against Kim Kardashian and even insinuated months ago that her relationship with her kids is being ruined because of Kourtney.

And she isn’t the only one with a bone to pick concerning the Kardashian/Barker romance. Scott Disick reportedly dissed them big time and, supposedly, it has created a rift in the reality TV family. Nevertheless, Disick isn't looking to get back together with his ex-girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin. (And it’s likely that Hamlin and her mom, Lisa Rinna, are just fine with that arrangement.)

So once again, the Venn diagram for this group’s relationships/situationships/etc are getting more convoluted by the day. Who knows how it will all play out on-camera for the Kardashian’s new reality series on Hulu? We'll be keeping our eye on Shanna Moakler's social media accounts to see how things ultimately play out with her ex.