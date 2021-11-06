Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Just Threw More Shade At Him And Kourtney Kardashian, This Time Over Their Hulu Show

Over the past year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have managed to capture much of the public’s attention through their steamy relationship. This all culminated in a wedding proposal that delighted both fans and the Kardashian family . Of course, the engagement and the relationship as a whole haven’t drawn positive responses from everyone. One of the couple’s most vocal critics has been Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. The former reality TV star has thrown shade at her ex and his new fiancée on multiple occasions and just shared a bit more recently. Only this time, it was aimed at their upcoming Hulu show.

Most probably know by now that the Kardashian family is moving to Hulu for a new reality series. Kourtney actually confirmed that she’s now filming the show, thanks to a post in which she showed off plenty of cleavage . There have also been reports that her soon-to-be-husband and his kids will also appear on the show. Amid this and the engagement hoopla, Shanna Moakler caught up with Page Six and was asked about her ex-husband’s relationship yet again. While she seemed to be more positive than in the past, that TV dig was still pretty clear to see:

I think they’re very deserving of one another. I hope they get good ratings.

Now, on the surface, this may seem complimentary, but there’s definitely a bit of a sting in the Meet the Barkers star’s words. Still, these are far from the bluntest comments she’s aimed at the couple. For instance, around Halloween, she threw shade at the couple for comparing their relationship to that of the characters from True Romance and dressing as them . More specifically, Shanna Moakler explained that she and Travis Barker actually bonded over that movie during their own courtship and even incorporated an element of it into their wedding ceremony.

She’s also leveled more serious accusations against Kourtney Kardashian and her family. The Hollywood Exes alum previously accused Kardashian and her sister, Kim, of “destroying” her family twice . The former model claimed the latter had an affair with her ex that allegedly ended their marriage. Kim has since denied these claims, saying that she and the Blink-182 musician were just friends at the time.

Shanna Moakler’s hate for the Kardashians has seemed quite strong over the past several months but, in the same interview, she claimed she isn’t “bitter” about how things have panned out. Moakler did acknowledge that the pairing is “weird” for her but went on to say that she’s happy with where she’s at right now:

I’m honestly very happy where I’m at in life. I already had that life. I already did it. I had my own TV show. … I’m good. I’m in a really good place, yeah.

For the past several months, she’s been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Matthew Rondeau. Back in August, Rondeau confirmed that he and Shanna Moakler had broken up, but recent reports seemed to indicate that they’d reconciled . Additionally, he was actually with Moakler during this recent interview with Page Six, so it would seem that the two are indeed an item again.

If Travis Barker’s former spouse is truly OK with his engagement, then that would theoretically mean she’s done throwing shade. However, based on what she’s done thus far, it wouldn’t be surprising if she threw a few more slight jabs at Barker and Kourtney Kardashian ahead of their big day. And she could definitely share some thoughts when that Hulu show finally premieres on the streamer.