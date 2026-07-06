Corlys Just Clapped Back At Rhaenerya In HOTD, And The Actor Told Me About The Importance Of Addam And Alyn

Spoilers ahead for Episode 3 of House of the Dragon Season 3.

Despite Game of Thrones' finale being controversial, the fandom is once again invested in Weteros thanks to its spinoffs A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon (streaming with a HBO Max subscription). The latter has returned for its third season on the air, and the first three episodes have been a doozy. The third episode "Rhaenyra Triumphant" saw Corlys give the new queen a serious clap back, and actor Steve Toussaint explained to me why his sons are so important to the Velaryon patriarch.

House of the Dragon Season 3 is here, and we've already seen a number of major character deaths. There might be more after the last episode, because Corlys got mad when Rhaenyra refused to legitimize Addam and Alan, resulting in him calling her own (dead) children bastards. I spoke with the House of the Dragon cast ahead of Season 3's premiere, where Toussaint spoke to me and other journalists about why his character is suddenly feeling so attached to his sons. In the actor's words:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

I think he's still grieving his loss, not just of his wife and so forth, but also of his block, his building. But I think for someone who at this stage now is learning the importance of human familial connection, I think he would be pleased. 'Cause let's face it, I mean, he does offer the Heirdom to Baela initially in Season Two. And she turns him down. She says 'I'm not, it's not, I'm not right for that.' So I think he, he does crave a connection.

Honestly, this does track. The death of Rhaenys (and her dragon Meleys) in Season 2 is still being felt in-universe, especially for her widower Corlys. And with his beloved granddaughter Baela not interested in becoming his heir, instead his focus has been put on the two bastards he ignored for most of their lives: Addam and Alyn of Hull. So when Rhaenyra snubbed his family, even after all he's sacrificed, Toussaint's character snapped.

The fact that Corlys called the Queen's kids bastards, especially so soon after Jace's death in Episode 1, is truly wild. I have to assume that there will be consequences, although Rhaenyra does need Addam and Seasmoke for the ongoing war. Later in the same interview, the 61 year-old actor spoke more about Corlys' need for family and connection this season. In his words: