UFC's Daniel Cormier's Questioned What's Next For Conor McGregor After Disappointing Return, And I Think The Answer Is Clear

Conor McGregor's grand return to the UFC was arguably more hyped than the White House event that happened earlier in the 2026 TV schedule, but unfortunately, it ended in disappointment. After a fight stoppage seconds into the first round when it was apparent McGregor suffered a big injury, Daniel Cormier has serious questions about what's next for the MMA legend.

The former Heavyweight champion-turned-commentator wasted no time talking about McGregor's disappointing showing on his YouTube channel. While McGregor proved the critics wrong and returned to the UFC, there are serious questions about whether he should've ever stepped in the ring against Max Holloway in the first place. Despite the fighter's insistence that he injured his knee on an opening kick attempt, rumors persist that he was hurt ahead of the fight, but Cormier isn't talking about that. He's talking about what's next for the fighter, as well as the UFC, and I totally agree:

If you ask me truthfully, I am more likely to tell you guys that it’s not gonna happen than it will happen. He’s very unique and I think the whole week showed that he’s the biggest star we have and the whole week showed that. I just wonder if he even does try to come back once again, do people even buy into it again and say they wanna see Conor McGregor go at it one more time? It really sucks as well, because the card itself was insane.

Cormier makes a great point. There's no denying Conor McGregor's wild antics appeal to a mainstream audience , and how there was no question at one point he was one of the most dominant fighters in the Feather and Lightweight division. Unfortunately, even legends in MMA end their career on their backs. And with Conor unable to last even a third of a full round in this latest bout, at what point is it time to move on?

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Personally, I think the injury wasn't bad luck, and it's clear McGregor should start putting more of his efforts into seeking out new roles in Hollywood. It's a conversation combat sports fans will have in the coming weeks, as they'll make it clear in so many words just how interested they are in seeing Conor McGregor return to the octagon once he's recovered from his knee injury. If he's still a ratings grabber, the UFC will find him a fight, but if not, it may just be time to move on.

It's easier said than done, as the UFC has struggled to find any talent in its modern era as captivating or entertaining as McGregor. With its recent deal that makes fights easily available to those with a Paramount+ subscription, now might be the best time for the organization to invest in finding new stars.

Of course, one would think if it were that easy, Dana White and co. would've found that megastar in the years Conor McGregor hasn't been in the ring. Perhaps after this, they'll get more serious about their efforts, assuming the fans are largely over seeing fights with him. Who knows, maybe even he'll announce his retirement from MMA, though that doesn't feel likely.

Catch UFC pay-per-views and other fight nights over on Paramount+. I don't imagine we'll see Conor McGregor in the octagon anytime soon, if ever again, but never say never!