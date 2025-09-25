High Potential Reveals Key Details For Next Two Episodes, But I'm Kinda More Obsessed With Kaitlin Olson's Outfits In These New Pics

Spoilers below for the first two episodes of High Potential Season 2, so be warned if you haven't yet watched on ABC or via Hulu subscription.

True to Kaitlin Olson’s claims about Season 2, High Potential jumped right into resolving its various Season 1 cliffhangers, and after just two episodes, it seems like both the big Game Master case and Mekhi Phifer’s mystery identity have been resolved. Like, I’m still shocked to even be saying all these words as such. Of course, this is the kind of show where everything we think we know could get flipped on its head very soon.

ABC released some intriguing new details about Episode 3, “Eleven Minutes,” and Episode 4, “Behind the Music,” that reveal a pretty disappointing update for one of the LAPD’s finest, as well as some presumably heartwarming mother-daughter drama. We’ll get to all that shortly, too.

But FIRST, as it often goes with this show, I need to celebrate Morgan’s fashion sense on display in these new pics.

Morgan's Pink-Splosion

(Image credit: ABC)

Few TV characters can pull off the outfits that Olson's Morgan wears while simultaneously sounding smarter than literally everyone in every room. But oh man, I do love that she's going all out in layering all those pinks.

The pink jacket is a fan-favorite part of Morgan's wardrobe, and it's the perfect cocoon for the rest of her Barbie-core look. The gold belt is the only non-pink part of the ensemble, and even that matches her hair quite well.

Speaking of Morgan's fantastic jacket collection...

(Image credit: ABC)

Morgan can be as fierce as the leopard that print possibly came from, but the above look is far more chill than all that. She looks like someone you might see working behind the bar at a non-snooty speakeasy who then jumps on stage with a a guitar because, surprise, that's her band on the sign by the door. Wait, what were we talking about?

I guess we can sum all this up by saying Kaitlin Olson looks like a boss in skirts, and she should be added to any Barbie sequels that ever exist.

Now let's take a closer look at what fans will see in the upcoming intstallments that isn't directly related to clothing.

Episode 3 Synopsis

When a man with a troubled past is killed under mysterious circumstances, Morgan and the LAPD uncover a tragic motive behind his death. Meanwhile, Morgan opens up to Ava about her father, forcing Ava to confront truths she isn’t ready to face.

Morgan thankfully didn't outright lie to Ava in Episode 2 when asked about Mekhi Phifer's identity, as that would have made me mad after their whole honesty-bond in Season 1. But the fact that she didn't go into details there right away still bugged me. So I'm very glad to see that they'll have that heart-to-heart in the next ep.

I can only assume that Ava learning Roman is hiding from the law is one of the truths she won't be eager to embrace. If there are more, though, I can't wait to learn them.

Episode 4 Synopsis

An investigation involving the murder of a local singer uncovers details that reopen a strikingly similar decades-old cold case. Later on, the team rallies around Soto after she is passed over for the captain’s chair.

Woe for Soto! Now we seemingly know exactly how new cast member Steve Howe will enter the story, and I won't be surprised if Soto & Co. have a shared chip on their shoulder once he steps in and attempts to run things. The showrunner did tease a love triangle coming that some fans thought might involve the new Capt. and Karadec, but he may have been teasing the “love triangle” references that the Game Master made in Episode 2.

Speaking of, nothing in either synopsis about David Giuntoli's Game Master, who surrendered himself Se7en-like to the police in the premiere, and shared some fun and tense scnees with Morgan in the latest installment. There's no way I'm buying into his story already being over, and I feel like this is the kind of guy who has a dozen false identities and backstories to pull from to keep his true self out of the spotlight.

I'll be finding out what's next with everyone else, though without nearly as much fashion sense, when High Potential airs new episodes on ABC on Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET.