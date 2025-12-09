Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s Eliza Dushku Discusses Why She’s ‘Grateful’ For The Show Over 25 Years Later

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a cult classic TV show, and one of the best supernatural teen dramas in history. The beloved series (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) is regularly re-watched, and Sarah Michelle Gellar will reprise her role for a revival series New Sunnydale. Retired actress Eliza Dushku played Faith Lehane in both that show and Angel, and recently spoke about why she's so grateful for the Joss Whedon series to this day.

While Whedon's controversies surrounding these two shows broke the internet, fans are still watching the horror comedy series to this day. Dushku offers a truly iconic performance as Faith aka the Bad Slayer. In an interview with THR, the Bring It On actress spoke about her ongoing love for Buffy, offering:

I have nieces and nephews who range from teenagers to early 20s. For them, obviously Buffy was such a rite of passage. It has become such a salve for so many and a reminder of what it can be like to survive high school and adolescence. It helps people find themselves. Again, that’s one of those roles that I’m so grateful for. I’m so grateful that I could play a part in something so much bigger than me. It’s so iconic and still reaches people in a way that touches humanity. I’m really attuned to the fact that a piece of my former career and a series like that was therapeutic for so many, and in some way, I was already doing kind of therapeutic work.

How sweet is that? In addition to the many Buffy fans out there who have felt seen by the iconic '90s TV show, Dushku has seen firsthand as members of her own family similarly connected with the teen drama. Because while the Scooby Gang was fighting monsters and creatures, those adventures usually mirrored the demons of adolescence.

Halfway through Season 3, Faith became on of the best Buffy villains, fighting Sarah Michelle Gellar's title character prior to the two-part finale. After that she's return in the fifth and seven seasons, in addition to a few episodes on Angel. Faith was able to eventually redeem herself, battling the First Evil in the show's final episodes.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel are both streaming on Hulu. New and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer's series finale perfectly set up the revival series, and fans are wondering about which OG Buffy stars might join SMG in the fun. Unfortunately, we probably shouldn't hold our breath to see Eliza Dushku. In the same interview she spoke about no longer having a real passion for acting, saying:

I will not be in front of a camera again unless it’s in some capacity that is in service of my new work and passion. That’s what makes this movie so special, is to be able to come back and shine a light on people like Marcus and Amber and those who appear in the film. It’s so timely and important and necessary to have this movie enter as many homes and hearts and minds as possible.

There you have it. While Dushku is an executive producer on the new documentary In Waves and War, she seemingly isn't hoping to get back in front of the camera anytime soon. This is sure to be a bummer for Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans who were hoping to catch up with Faith when the forthcoming Hulu series is released. But maybe we can get an update about her whereabouts without the former actress having to come out of retirement.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel are both streaming on Hulu. It's unclear when the new Buffy series will premiere on Hulu, but fans are hoping to see it sooner rather than later. Whether or not it ends up on the 2026 TV schedule remains to be seen.