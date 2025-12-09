Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s Eliza Dushku Discusses Why She’s ‘Grateful’ For The Show Over 25 Years Later
Faith forever!
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a cult classic TV show, and one of the best supernatural teen dramas in history. The beloved series (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) is regularly re-watched, and Sarah Michelle Gellar will reprise her role for a revival series New Sunnydale. Retired actress Eliza Dushku played Faith Lehane in both that show and Angel, and recently spoke about why she's so grateful for the Joss Whedon series to this day.
While Whedon's controversies surrounding these two shows broke the internet, fans are still watching the horror comedy series to this day. Dushku offers a truly iconic performance as Faith aka the Bad Slayer. In an interview with THR, the Bring It On actress spoke about her ongoing love for Buffy, offering:
How sweet is that? In addition to the many Buffy fans out there who have felt seen by the iconic '90s TV show, Dushku has seen firsthand as members of her own family similarly connected with the teen drama. Because while the Scooby Gang was fighting monsters and creatures, those adventures usually mirrored the demons of adolescence.
Halfway through Season 3, Faith became on of the best Buffy villains, fighting Sarah Michelle Gellar's title character prior to the two-part finale. After that she's return in the fifth and seven seasons, in addition to a few episodes on Angel. Faith was able to eventually redeem herself, battling the First Evil in the show's final episodes.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer's series finale perfectly set up the revival series, and fans are wondering about which OG Buffy stars might join SMG in the fun. Unfortunately, we probably shouldn't hold our breath to see Eliza Dushku. In the same interview she spoke about no longer having a real passion for acting, saying:
There you have it. While Dushku is an executive producer on the new documentary In Waves and War, she seemingly isn't hoping to get back in front of the camera anytime soon. This is sure to be a bummer for Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans who were hoping to catch up with Faith when the forthcoming Hulu series is released. But maybe we can get an update about her whereabouts without the former actress having to come out of retirement.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel are both streaming on Hulu. It's unclear when the new Buffy series will premiere on Hulu, but fans are hoping to see it sooner rather than later. Whether or not it ends up on the 2026 TV schedule remains to be seen.
