Kaitlin Olson's Characters Always Have Hilarious Exes, And Her New ABC Show Just Added An SNL Vet To Continue That Streak

One of the more promising debuting series within the Fall 2024 TV schedule , at least to yours truly, is ABC’s High Potential, which boasts It’s Always Sunny vet Kaitlin Olson as its central single mom with an impressive knack for investigative skills. Fans of the actress are used to seeing her characters suffering from objectively awful romantic relationships, with lots of hilarious exes in their respective wakes. High Potential isn’t dodging that one, either.

The new series, which is currently in the midst of filming, has added SNL vet Taran Killam to its already winning cast, which also welcomed Raising Hope vet Garret Dillahunt recently. According to Deadline , Killam is taking on a “major recurring role” as Ludo Radovic, who is described as being very kind, completely humble, charming and funny. And more importantly for the sake of this story, Ludo is also an ex-boyfriend of Olson’s Morgan.

In High Potential, Morgan works for the cleaning service that ties up the local police department, and after unwittingly rearranging some evidence in a surprisingly effective manner, she lands herself a new job as a consultant working alongside Daniel Sunjata’s Detective Karadec. And while she’s busy at work, Morgan will apparently be utilizing Ludo for childcare purposes.

(Image credit: ABC)

In other cases, the actress’ characters are dating total losers, or completely shallow and conceited people, but it sounds like Ludo is a peach. Someone taking care of three kids for an ex is almost ludicrous even for a TV show. So it sounds like Morgan is the loose end in this scenario. However it goes, I’m ready to see Olson awk-mugging her way through every conversation.

As anyone who’s watched all 16 seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (so far) can attest, Olson’s Sweet Dee has a laundry list of regrettable exes. That includes Young Sheldon vet Lance Barber’s Bill Ponderosa, a philandering kidnapper with a fondness for bath salts. As well as the mentally void rapper Li’l Kev; the sensitive, roach-gobbling sub Rex; the Casanova thief Colin; and good-ol Rickety Cricket. Poor Dee.

Not that Olson’s fictional romantic foils are limited to that show. Her other A-tier comedy, the canceled-too-soon fan-fave The Mick , featured one of TV’s all-time worst (and downright funniest) ex-boyfriends in Scott MacArthur’s Jimmy. That situation was almost worse because Jimmy was around, so things kept happening. I expect the same to happen with Ludo.

Let’s not forget that Kaitlin Olson played Cheryl’s sister Becky on Curb Your Enthusiasm, and that she had a gloriously short-lived relationship with Larry David in Season 10. Is there anyone on TV that a sane person would want to date less than Larry?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Kaitlin Olson revealed recently that once High Potential wraps filming its first season in October, she’ll begin filming Season 17 of Sunny , which will presumably make its debut on FXX in 2025.

And as far as Taran Killam goes, the actor has been as busy as can be in the years since he left the SNL cast. From lending his voice to characters like Star Wars'' Jooro and Nature Cat's titular feline to recurring in American Crime Story and popping up on various game shows. (Check out his guest spot on the theme park podcast Keys to the Kingdom for fun stories, too.)