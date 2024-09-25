After High Potential's Big Reveal For Morgan, Always Sunny's Kaitlin Olson Is No One-Hit Wonder As Dramatic Actress
16 seasons on a sitcom don't mean Kaitlin Olson can't do drama.
Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of ABC's High Potential, called "Dancers in the Dark."
After High Potential got off to a strong start as one of the freshman series in the 2024 TV schedule, with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Mick star Kaitlin Olson taking a dramatic turn as Morgan. The character earned her spot assisting the LAPD as a consultant in last week's series excellent premiere, and followed up in "Dancers in the Dark" by cracking her first case of attempted murder, mistaken identity, theft, and then actual murder.
Like in the premiere (which is available streaming via Hulu subscription now), Morgan brought humor to keep High Potential from feeling like just another crime show, but I for one was struck all over again by her dramatic performance. Who would have guessed a month ago that a member of the Always Sunny sitcom Gang for the better part of two decades could be a tear-jerker on a network TV drama from week to week?
The scene that really showcased Olson's dramatic side was also the very last of the episode, when Captain Selena – played by Judy Reyes, another actress beloved by many for her sitcom work with the Scrubs cast – dropped by Morgan's home, where daughter Ava was sleeping soundly while her mom watched TV (or so it seemed).
Selena had news for Morgan about Roman, her husband who had disappeared fifteen years ago when Ava was a baby. The captain dropped a bombshell that not only provided Morgan (and an eavesdropping Ava) a shred of hope that there's much more to Roman's story, but gave Morgan the relief of having somebody finally believe her. Selena told the new LAPD consultant this:
All in all, sign me up for more scenes between Morgan and Captain Selena! While it seems inevitable that most of Morgan's screentime will either be with her kids or Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), this conversation between the two women that lasted a grand total of one minute was a highlight of the episode for me.
There are also plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Morgan being able to embrace her new job without worrying too much about her kids, as High Potential neatly tied off that potential thread early in "Dancers in the Dark" with the arrival of Ludo to take care of the kids, with the explanation that "the LAPD is paying me to manny." Since seeing more of Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam was one of my wishes after the series premiere, I'm on board!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
See more of Kaitlin Olson flexing her dramatic muscles with new episodes of High Potential on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The actress also isn't leaving comedy behind, as filming for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 was set to begin once High Potential finished its first season.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).