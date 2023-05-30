Chip And Joanna Gaines Reveal The ‘Biggest Challenges’ They Face Compared To Some Other Home Renovation Shows
Chip and Joanna Gaines are still killing the renovation game.
Chip and Joanna Gaines are continuing to take over the home makeover market, from their Fixer Upper spinoffs to their own network and more. They’ve previously opened up about the major problem with their homes now that their shows are so popular, but now the duo is getting candid about the biggest challenges they face compared to other home renovation series.
The Gaines have been pretty busy between running Magnolia Network and working on major renovations such as Fixer Upper: The Castle. They first made their mark in 2013 when Fixer Upper premiered on HGTV, fast forward a decade, and they are now well-known faces in the world of home renovation. So, considering this vast world of renovations shows, Chip Gaines opened up to Deadline about what sets him and his wife apart from other series, explaining the role authenticity plays in their work:
It’s definitely been exciting to see what Chip and Joanna Gaines have been able to create over the years, especially since they have been around for so long. They have also been keeping fans updated on certain renovations, as Joanna gave an inside look at their big castle fixer-upper in Waco. Of course, things haven’t always been easy for them as they’ve expanded their empire. For example, the Gaines' previously had to pull a show due to controversy, however, it eventually was put back on the air.
It's no secret that there are a lot of home renovation shows on TV, but Fixer Upper still stands out from the crowd, but it has its hard moments. Joanna Gaines opened up about doing the big reveals and how hard it is to still make it meaningful yet different. She also explained both the challenges and the rewards that come with taking on projects that have smaller budgets, saying:
While Chip and Joanna Gaines have been doing renovations since 2003, per HGTV, they are still going strong. However, there are always challenges to work through, but it seems like they are ready and willing to take them on as they come. With the few Fixer Upper spinoffs the couple has done, they’ve been able to reinvent the series every once in a while, while still keeping the tone of the show the same, and it seems to be working.
The Gaines' remained dedicated to launching Magnolia Network in the era of streaming and it's continuing to bring fans renovation after renovation, especially now with the Max rebrand. While they will definitely continue to face more challenges as they work to set themselves apart from other shows and teams, one thing that definitely won’t change is how much they care, as well as their authenticity when it comes to bringing people the home they deserve. Be sure to sign up for a Max subscription so you can check out all the Gaines' latest projects.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
