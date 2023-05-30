Chip And Joanna Gaines Reveal The ‘Biggest Challenges’ They Face Compared To Some Other Home Renovation Shows

Chip and Joanna Gaines are continuing to take over the home makeover market, from their Fixer Upper spinoffs to their own network and more. They’ve previously opened up about the major problem with their homes now that their shows are so popular, but now the duo is getting candid about the biggest challenges they face compared to other home renovation series.

The Gaines have been pretty busy between running Magnolia Network and working on major renovations such as Fixer Upper: The Castle. They first made their mark in 2013 when Fixer Upper premiered on HGTV, fast forward a decade, and they are now well-known faces in the world of home renovation. So, considering this vast world of renovations shows, Chip Gaines opened up to Deadline about what sets him and his wife apart from other series, explaining the role authenticity plays in their work:

I think what’s been cool about us — and what I’m proud of — goes back to that sort of naive position of when we got into this. We didn’t look at something we thought was successful and then try to emulate it; try to reproduce it. So, if we’re disruptive, it’s because we are completely original and completely authentic. And then even the word authentic, especially over the last three to five years, is kind of like a gag. It’s become its own tagline or sales pitch: ‘Oh, wait until you meet this couple! They’re really authentic!’ And then all the things that preceded them are exactly what they are trying to replicate. We’re just being ourselves.

It’s definitely been exciting to see what Chip and Joanna Gaines have been able to create over the years, especially since they have been around for so long. They have also been keeping fans updated on certain renovations, as Joanna gave an inside look at their big castle fixer-upper in Waco. Of course, things haven’t always been easy for them as they’ve expanded their empire. For example, the Gaines' previously had to pull a show due to controversy, however, it eventually was put back on the air.

It's no secret that there are a lot of home renovation shows on TV, but Fixer Upper still stands out from the crowd, but it has its hard moments. Joanna Gaines opened up about doing the big reveals and how hard it is to still make it meaningful yet different. She also explained both the challenges and the rewards that come with taking on projects that have smaller budgets, saying:

When you think of these reveals, it’s like everyone thinks it needs to be bigger and bigger. Especially in the world, we are going through today, how do we give people content that is actually attainable? How do we show people relatable content that’s still super-inspirational and helpful for the viewers? I think more than the big reveals, the biggest challenges are in these smaller spaces where you’ve got a $10,000 budget and a weekend to do it. I think with the economy and all the stuff that’s going on, more of these projects that are scaled back can still be beautiful.

While Chip and Joanna Gaines have been doing renovations since 2003, per HGTV, they are still going strong. However, there are always challenges to work through, but it seems like they are ready and willing to take them on as they come. With the few Fixer Upper spinoffs the couple has done, they’ve been able to reinvent the series every once in a while, while still keeping the tone of the show the same, and it seems to be working.

The Gaines' remained dedicated to launching Magnolia Network in the era of streaming and it's continuing to bring fans renovation after renovation, especially now with the Max rebrand. While they will definitely continue to face more challenges as they work to set themselves apart from other shows and teams, one thing that definitely won’t change is how much they care, as well as their authenticity when it comes to bringing people the home they deserve. Be sure to sign up for a Max subscription so you can check out all the Gaines' latest projects.