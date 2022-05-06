Home Town's Erin Napier Opens Up About Scary Incident That Happened To Her Family A Year Ago
Erin Napier and her family went through something very scary last year.
If you’ve checked out even just a few episodes of the HGTV hit Home Town (which has kicked off its own franchise), you’ll know that stars Ben and Erin Napier hold several things dear to their hearts. This, of course, includes their desires to bring old / abandoned homes and items back to life and using that love to help revitalize small towns like theirs, but it also really includes their love for their family and two young daughters. Erin Napier has spoken openly about a number of parenting struggles before, and now she’s opened up about a scary incident that happened to her family just last year.
What Scary Time Did Erin Napier’s Family Go Through A Year Ago?
While Home Town viewers tune in to watch Erin Napier and her husband, Ben, take old houses that have usually fallen into some state of disrepair and bring out their full potential, something you won’t see much of on the series is a lot of their two young daughters, Helen (4) and Mae (11 months). The home renovation experts have only shown brief glimpses of Helen on the show before, and usually choose to hide their kids’ faces on the series and social media. Now, Napier has taken to Instagram to talk about a very scary time that the family went through, starting on May 4 a year ago, revealing:
Nothing will make someone’s instincts kick in like hearing that a stranger is saying scary things about their loved ones, especially if those loved ones are children. As Napier explained, she and Ben had been in the process of filming an episode of Home Town, with a crew from CBS Sunday Morning also in attendance, when they got word of the man who’d been talking about their oldest daughter.
It sounds as though if others in their town hadn’t been paying attention to what the man had been saying, that they could have found themselves in a way worse situation. Luckily, the Napiers (who recently took a break from social media), and others they work with, had the chance to guard themselves and take the necessary steps to protect their family’s as much as possible.
This time may have been an even scarier one for the Napiers, considering that Erin was pregnant with their second child (and fairly close to delivering her) as all of this transpired. As you might imagine, it isn’t easy to get over having such a frightening thing happen. Erin continued:
Napier has spoken openly about how difficult the “dance” of parenting can be for them, with their very busy schedules and two small kids, and even shared a very relatable post of Ben awkwardly trying to catch a nap as their new baby also slept. But, something she’s also done on a regular basis is talk about their desire to protect their children from predators, and early last year Erin Napier had to clap back at fans who were debating why she always hides Helen’s face. You can take a look at her full post, below:
As Erin Napier said, all this incident did was prove that she and Ben have been going about things the right way when it comes to trying to keep their kids safe.
