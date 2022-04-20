Home Town's Erin Napier Opens Up About Why She Was Missing From Social Media For More Than A Month

Everyone needs a break from time to time, right? If you can, it’s good to completely step away from as many daily responsibilities as possible so you can relax a bit, and for many people who own their own business or otherwise have things they need to promote, one of those responsibilities can certainly include posting on social media. The same is true for busy parents / business owners / Home Town stars Erin Napier and her husband, Ben, and she recently opened up about why she’s been missing from social media for over a month.

Why Wasn’t Home Town’s Erin Napier On Social Media For More Than A Month?

Ben and Erin Napier have owned several businesses in their home town of Laurel, Mississippi for quite a few years now, but early 2016 saw the couple get even busier after their HGTV series debuted (though the Napiers have a funny story for how Hown Town happened ). They soon found themselves adding home renovation fame to their busy lives, leading Erin to become even more active with things like relatable parenting posts . But, Napier recently took to Instagram to reveal why she took a break from the platform, and it’s for a reason many people will understand:

A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier) A photo posted by on

As those who follow Napier on Instagram will know, the posts didn’t stop over the past 40 days or so. Napier noted in her caption that she simply had a friend post on her behalf, so that the content could stay fresh as she and Ben took a break so that they could observe Lent. For people who don’t know, a lot of people give up something that they see as a sacrifice for Lent (which started on March 2 this year and ended on April 14), and it has always seemed like Erin Napier truly enjoyed interacting with fans (even as she’s had to defend her choice to keep her kids faces private ) on her social media, so it makes sense that she’d take the time away from it.

Of course, the Napiers also have a lot of other things to deal with right now, as the super busy television stars and parents they are. They now have a second child , daughter Mae, and in December Erin spoke about the delicate “dance” of parenting they have to do to care for their growing family while their brand also grows.

Not only do they still have work to do for Home Town (which aired its Season 6 mid-season finale in early April), but Ben also has his woodworking series, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, and the couple is now also working on another show, Home Town Kickstart .

Napier made it clear in her caption though, that life was far from a total vacation when they took their social media break. The couple bought a home in the country a while back, and while Napier posted about the first day of demo for their “family getaway” at the beginning of the year, they were able to complete renovations during the time they took away from social media.

Hopefully, Erin and Ben Napier will have a chance to really get some rest now that they’ve finished their country home and returned to social media, even though they still have lots of work to do.