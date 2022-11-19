9 House Of The Dragon Gift Ideas For Fans Of The HBO Series

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of House of the Dragon fans from all over the world coming together to unite for the holidays.

Indeed, House of the Dragon Season 1 has come to an end and while we wait tirelessly for the second season – which will most likely not be here until 2024 – all we can do is sit and hope we get crumbs of what is to come. Or, we can do what I always adore doing during the holidays – enjoy retail therapy!

Jokes aside, these are some of the best House of the Dragon gifts you could get during the holidays and ones that not only you will love, but the people in your life who also love House of the Dragon will love. If you’re like me and you just need to show your support for one of the best fantasy shows on television , here is the way to do it.

The Fire And Blood Book To Catch Up On Targaryen History

I mean, what kind of House of the Dragon gift list would this be if I didn’t find a way to include the original book that the TV show is based on? The drama follows the Game of Thrones spinoff book, Fire and Blood, a story that tells the 300-year history of the Targaryens – with the Dance of Dragons being the timespan for the series.

There are so many moments from the book that I can’t wait to see in Season 2 – or at least hope to see. But, regardless of whether or not my favorite moments are in the next season, you should really just read the book , in general, because it’s obviously expertly written by George R.R. Martin and something that could not only refresh your history on Targaryens, but teach you something new in the process.

A Princess Of Dragonstone Shirt Because We Need To Tell Everyone We Are Targaryen Royalty

Yes, I will support all of Rhaenyra’s war crimes in the upcoming season after that disastrous finale episode where she literally lost her father, her son, and her daughter all within the same week. And, I will follow her until this war is done.

But, before she was the Black Queen, she was the Princess of Dragonstone, and was named the heir to the Iron Throne – we all saw that first episode, so we all know this is true. If you want to be the next Princess of Dragonstone, this shirt is the perfect way to show off that house pride – you might need to dye your hair to fit in, but one step at a time.

A Banner To Show Your Support For The Rightful Heirs To The Throne

Again, I am supporting my Black Queen in any and everything she does in this upcoming season and this banner will be hanging proudly in my kitchen as I wine and dine while watching all the tragedies that are to come.

On a real note, there are plenty of house banners from the Game of Thrones universe on Amazon that you can check out, and I’m sure that in Season 2, we will be seeing a heck of a lot more familiar houses (like House Stark or House Baratheon). But because this is House of the Dragon, there's no better banner than a Targaryen one.

A House Hightower Shirt With Its Slogan – If You Support That Side

There are no winners or losers in this war – but know that if you support Team Green I’m giving you some serious side-eye.

Jokes aside, there are plenty of reasons why one would support either Team Black or Team Green on House of the Dragon, and if you happen to lean towards the latter, might as well get a really cool shirt featuring the logo of House Hightower, literally one of the leaders of Team Green.

Just know that, ah, it probably won’t work out for you. Team Black forever.

A Day Of The Dragon Mug So You Can Sip Your Morning Coffee Feeling Like A King

I’ll paint you a picture – it’s an early morning on the Monday after an episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 premiered and you’re lamenting the loss of one of your favorite characters - I don’t know who, just pick one. You search through your cabinet as you try to figure out the best mug to pour yourself a solemn cup of coffee.

Boom! Right here we have this Day of the Dragon mug to not only remind you of your love for House Targaryen, but to probably also make you cry again because let’s face it, we don’t want our favorite Targaryen to die – but then again, that Targaryen family tree is huge, so I can barely even keep up with the deaths.

A Targaryen Wine Goblet To Drink With As All The Drama Goes Down

You are not a true watcher of House of the Dragon until you have a wine goblet to drink your favorite wine from. And yes, I am recommending this for everyone to use as they watch. You’ll feel like a queen as you sip wine and watch all the drama go down from the sidelines as if you’re an extra on the show.

Or, you know, if you’re under eighteen you can sip juice from it; just be responsible. Regardless, you’ll feel like a boss bitch while using it.

Make Sure To Get Your House Of The Dragon Funko Pops

Is it really a gift guide for House of the Dragon if I don’t recommend the glorious amount of Funko Pops that are already out there? From Rhaenyra’s coronation outfit to Daemon with a dragon egg, to the dragons that we are all used to at this point, there is literally a Funko Pop for everything.

There’s even one of Alicent Hightower holding the knife (opens in new tab) that she used to almost kill Rhaenyra in episode seven , so, yeah, one for everything. I’m sure you can find your favorite character somewhere.

A Holiday Sweater To Show Your Spirit – But Also Who You Support In The Dance Of Dragons

This is a gift guide for the holidays – what better than an ugly holiday sweater to go along with it?

Oh wait, excuse me, this holiday sweater is not ugly by any means. This is a Targaryen Christmas sweater that will proudly show off your love for House of the Dragon – while also staying festive. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.

Dragon Eggs – Because We Need To Get Even MORE Dragons For The Show

This show doesn't need more dragons, but now you can bring the dragon eggs to you! Check out these awesome dragon eggs that are shipped straight to you from Valyria – just throw them in your fire and wait for the dragons to hatch!

Disclaimer: these are not real eggs. They are purely for decoration. Although you can wish with all your heart that they are. Maybe just get a plush dragon, too, as we try and keep up with who rides what dragon on House of the Dragon.

Hopefully, you have plenty of awesome choices for the House of the Dragon fan in your life – and if not, you can buy all these things for yourself, because sometimes, we just need to treat ourselves to the finer things in life – and that includes my fake little dragon eggs.