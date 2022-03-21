How 90 Day Fiancé’s Latest Episode Further Proved Why Ximena And Mike Shouldn’t Be Together

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode “Disappearing Act.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is running away with the award for most scandalous cast in Season 5, as every week seems to bring more drama and controversy to the conversation. Fans have debated all season whether Mike Berk or Ximena Morales is more in the wrong within their relationship, and even if a consensu can’t be formally reached on that, everyone can at least presumably agree these two shouldn’t be together. The latest episode proved that more than ever, as we saw Ximena literally call off the relationship, with Mike taking it very poorly.

The episode started out as previous weeks' installments have for the couple, which meant Mike questioning whether Ximena really loved him, or if she loved the fact he supported her financially. Ximena made it pretty clear the previous week that she didn’t love Mike — we could have saved him some time had had just asked us about it — but Mike felt determined on trying to talk things out, since he truly believes she did feel so strongly for him at one point. Which is where things went even further downhill.

Ximena Literally Broke Up With Him

Mike's behavior ultimately led to a breaking point, with Ximena feeling the need to actually tell him it was over, which caused him to react in a few unsavory ways, all of which proved a breakup is the best-case scenario for the pair. We already saw him flee the scene not long after the news, only to run directionless into a city he presumably knows nothing about. That's ostensibly a dangerous situation for Mike, though it seems he'll make it back to Ximena's apartment without harm, given the preview for next week.

Unfortunately, the fallout from the breakup only continued from there, as we saw Mike claimed he wouldn't stay in a hotel before his flight the next day. Instead, he announced he'd stay in Ximena's apartment, because he paid the rent. Not only was it a bad move in terms of alleviating the drama, but it opened the door to escalation. Hopefully, things don't get any worse, though it's hard to imagine how that'd happen without things getting violent, given the one thing Mike demanded during the breakup conversation.

Mike Immediately Demanded Back Everything He Bought For Ximena

When Ximena broke it off with Mike, he immediately demanded that she return everything he bought for her, so that he could bring it all with him to the U.S. The demand didn’t make much sense, considering he’d then need to pay all kinds of excess fees to ship everything to the States, and seemed more like an empty and impulsive threat more at home in an awkward sitcom plot. It also seemed somewhat cruel to Ximena’s children, whom he at one point said he loved as his own (even if producers allegedly coerced the children to say the same ). Mike didn't win any points here on a logistical or emotional level, though it's worth noting not everyone behaves rationally immediately after a breakup

Ximena Is Transparent About Not Being Romantically Interested In Mike

There was once a point where 90 Day Fiancé fans felt Ximena led Mike along, but later episodes seemed to tell a different story. For weeks now, Ximena’s expressed to Mike that their relationship hasn't amounted to what she thought it would, and added that she's not sure she's willing to try and fix things. Mike continued to plead with her to try and make things work, and she tried to adust, but seemingly to no avail. It’s hard not to feel for her in these recent episodes, too, since she’s done just about everything to get Mike to leave the country amicably, and he’s still hanging around. It's hard to point a finger at Ximena for "stringing things along" when she's being as open as she is in this episode, and telling Mike it's over.

Will Mike And Ximena Stay Broken Up?

Despite everything that went down in the latest 90 Day Fiancé episode and its "coming up" preview, Mike and Ximena were reportedly still together in coupledom until fairly recently. To note, most of what is shown on Before The 90 Days was filmed months prior to airing, so even if the two end the fifth season apart, there’s still the chance they reconciled in the aftermath.

The good news for those hoping that these two stay far away from each other and move on with their lives is that it appears they broke up again, given the recent social media drama of Mike learning she's seeing another man. It’s unclear if that story will play out on a spinoff or entirely off-screen, though given the recent accusations of transphobia and racism against Mike , I wouldn’t be sure they’ll appear again.