90 Day Fiancé's Ximena Reportedly Claims The Show Faked Scene With Mike And Her Kids

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is nearing its end, and as it hits the final episodes of the season, there’s a big problem with Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. On the heels of a recent episode where Ximena called Mike “weird” and too needy, and said she didn’t love him at the moment, some updates on social media indicated the two might no longer be a couple. Now there’s even more supposed evidence their split is real, and it comes via an alleged conversation online a fan had with Ximena, with the latter apparently claiming the show faked a pivotal scene featuring her kids, Juan David and Harold Steven.

Screenshots from an alleged conversation between Ximena and a 90 Day Fiancé fan found their way to The Fraudcast , and the reality star responded to accusations saying how poorly she treated Mike during the show. Eventually, the conversation transitioned to the scene in which her children said not only that they loved Mike, but also that they wanted him to be their dad. Ximena had some things to say about that moment, in a statement that’s been translated from Spanish to English with the power of the internet:

My children don't love Mike. It was a recording; they asked them to say yes they love him.

Obviously, there’s a bit of a hang-up in the Spanish-to-English translation. However, it seems like what Ximena's statement perhaps suggests is that producers of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days asked the children to say they loved Mike on camera, even if it’s possible that’s not how they actually felt about Mike Berk. Again, this is all from an alleged conversation, and it’s possible that recent events between Mike and Ximena could’ve played a factor in this angry-ish response, assuming they’re from her.

In either case, the statement might sting Mike Berk a bit if he hears about it. Mike spent a chunk of his confessionals in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days talking about wanting to be a father, and how he loved Ximena’s children as if they were his own. Mike even accepted the fact that if Ximena couldn’t have children anymore, he’d be ok with just raising her two boys.

As previously mentioned, recent events could influence these alleged statements, as a recent leak on Ximena’s TikTok revealed she might be dating another man . The plot thickened further when Mike Berk seemingly expressed he wasn’t aware of the development. If the two aren’t currently together, it totally makes sense that Ximena would want to express her children don’t actually have real feelings for Mike.

For fans, the revelation could be another example of a time 90 Day Fiancé “faked” a storyline for the benefit of the show. If true, it wouldn’t be the first time a cast member claims they did something at the behest of the producers , or to inject some additional drama or weight in their storylines. Obviously, the final episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days could potentially shed some more light on the situation, so it might be best to wait and see what’s going on there.