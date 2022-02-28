Are 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ Mike And Ximena Still Together Following That Brutally Honest Conversation?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode “Back To Square One.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days hasn’t been a perfect season for any of the couples , but Mike Berk and Ximena Morales certainly went through their roughest of patches in the latest episode. Voicing their issues eventually turned into a particularly brutal conversation in which Ximena admitted she doesn’t think she even loves Mike, which obviously stung the American star.

Mike seemed willing to do whatever it took to try and win Ximena over during the episode, but since that was filmed months ago, fans might be wondering if their relationship was headed to its end ( a question fans often ask, apparently ), and what the current situation is. We have some insight into that, following a breakdown of the couple's tense conversation and why it even happened to begin with.

How Mike And Ximena’s Frank Conversation Played Out In The Episode

Mike confessed during his interview portions of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' latest ep that he felt Ximena was distant during his latest trip, but didn’t actually address the issue with her until their discussion about why she wasn’t going to be intimate with him. Ximena, who'd claimed earlier in the episode that she wouldn’t buy a wedding dress until Mike paid for her to get a breast augmentation, said they couldn't get naughty because she didn’t feel like she loved him.

In Ximena’s words, Mike is too clingy, and she didn’t like that he stared at her in her sleep. Plus, she still had massive issues with his level of hygiene and cleanliness. Mike apologized for all of that and promised to change, but Ximena didn’t seem convinced. And if everything below is indeed legit, he doesn't seem to have convinced her later on, either.

Ximena May Already Be With A New Guy

The latest 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode arrived on TLC after a potential update on Ximena's situation went public on Ximena’s social media, though it wasn't up for very long. A TikTok video that was uploaded to, and quickly deleted from, her account showed her happily on FaceTime with a man who definitely wasn't Mike. The text over the videos translated to “I fell in love with your smile,” which seems to indicate that he’s more than just a friend. Take a look at the video, which was captured by a fan account:

The hearts really seem to sell that this guy is a love interest, and not just like a new hang-out buddy, though we obviously can’t say anything for certain without more information. Of course, the cast usually isn’t allowed to reveal the details about their relationships before the episodes air, which might be why Ximena deleted the video so quickly. It’s certainly concerning for those rooting for Mike and Ximena to work through their issues, and doesn’t seem encouraging that they figured things out.

Mike Responded And They Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram

90 Day Fiancé fans were shocked by Ximena Morales’ video, and even more shocked by Mike Berk’s reaction. Apparently, Mike didn’t know about this man, and it seemed by his reaction that he believed he and Ximena were still together. Mike decided to address the elephant in the room in a rather unique way, with an Instagram meme that featured a Minion from the Despicable Me franchise .

Fans offered sympathy in the post and asked Mike how he was doing, and he responded to a few people by essentially saying he wasn’t sure what was going on, and that he wasn’t a fan of what he saw. Fans also noticed the two aren’t currently following each other on social media, which seems like additional bad news for their relationship.

What Does This Mean For Mike And Ximena’s Storyline?

We can only speculate on the most current status of Mike Berk and Ximena Morales’ relationship, but it seems like the TV couple was together as recently as a week ago, but things recently changed. Still, with such a gap between filming and seasons , it’s possible they filmed a completely separate season of a 90 Day Fiancé show during that time, which means we could see them going through the motions all over again before an official breakup reveal ( similar to Natalie and Mike’s situation ). We’ll just have to wait and see, though, and wait for some official confirmation one way or the other.