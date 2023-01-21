How Amanda Bynes Is Reuniting With All That Co-Stars Nearly A Year After The End Of Her Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes has been living a new chapter in her life since her conservatorship came to an end last year. The former Nickelodeon star has mostly kept a low profile since then, but fans have been waiting to see if Bynes would make a return to the entertainment industry after she released some NSFW rap songs. Well, the public doesn't have to ponder anymore as the former child star is set to reunite with her All That co-stars for the first time in years.

Amanda Bynes and other OG All That alums – Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, and Danny Tamberelli – will celebrate the iconic Nickelodeon sketch show at this year's ‘90s Con, according to People. The nostalgia-infused event will take place from March 17-19th at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. The mini-reunion marks a major professional step for Bynes following the dissolution of her eight-year conservatorship. In a statement shared with the trade, the Amanda Show star expressed her joy about teaming up with her former co-stars again:

I'm really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at '90s Con.

It sounds like Amanda Bynes is ready to meet her fans and reminisce with her All That family. Her involvement in the event is more than fitting, considering the kids’ sketch comedy series jumpstarted her TV and film career. Bynes was on the show from 1996 to 2000, before getting her self-titled variety series that lasted for three seasons. During her time on the first of the two programs, she created memorable sketches, with the most famous arguably being “Ask Ashley.”

The She's the Man wasn’t the only one excited for the anticipated panel, as fellow Nick kid Kel Mitchell couldn’t hold back his enthusiasm for the reunion. The actor, who attended the nostalgic convention in 2022, is looking forward to linking up with his former castmates, especially Bynes:

Last year, I had a blast at '90s Con promoting my book and new single ‘Blessed Mode.’ What better way to return than with the All That gang… including Amanda Bynes who will be joining Danny, Lori Beth, and me this year.

‘90s Con may be the perfect place for Amanda Bynes to reconnect with her fans in the aftermath of her legal battle. Immediately after it was dissolved, Bynes thanked them for their support during her conservatorship fight. They haven’t heard much out of the actress and her fiancé made headlines after cops were called to their house following a domestic dispute. With all of that in mind, it's just good to know that Bynes will be involved with the convention and be able to chop it up with her admirers in a positive way.

Seeing Amanda Bynes with Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, and Danny Tamberelli will be a real treat for the All That fandom, to say the least. I'm hoping that we get some sweet-behind-the-scenes details from the set of the classic series. We'll just have to wait and see how it all plays out. In the meantime, revisit the Nickelodeon staple using a Paramount+ subscription and keep up with newer shows using the 2023 TV schedule.