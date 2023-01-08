How Dog The Bounty Hunter Granted Beth Chapman's Mother One Of Her Final Wishes

Anyone who watched Dog the Bounty Hunter’s eponymous reality TV show likely knows just how much his late wife, Beth Chapman, meant to him. She was a true mainstay of the series and endeared herself to audiences, which is why many were taken aback when they learned that she’d been diagnosed with throat cancer. Sadly, Chapman succumbed to the illness at the age of 51 in 2019 and, since then, Dog has kept her memory alive. With that, Chapman’s mother passed away back in November, prompting her former son-in-law to grant one of her final wishes.

Beth Chapman reportedly had a complex relationship with her mother, Bonnie Joan, but the two reconciled before the former’s passing several years ago. And apparently, one of Joan’s final requests was that she be laid to rest alongside her daughter when her own time came. According to TMZ , Duane “Dog” Chapman made that happen by giving some of Beth’s ashes to her sister, Melinda, who also has their mother’s in her possession as well. It’s a sweet gesture, and one that his former in-laws likely appreciated.

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s late wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and, right before her death in 2019, she was placed in a medically induced coma . Updates on her condition were subsequently provided before it was confirmed that Mrs. Chapman would not make it . Many fans later took to social media to express their condolences, and A&E even released a tribute special in her honor.

Duane Chapman understandably took his wife’s passing hard and shared touching words in the immediate aftermath. Chapman would later admit that he “wasn’t able to handle” watching Beth’s posthumous appearances on the show Dog’s Most Wanted. He later admitted to being “flabbergasted” by his wife’s to appear on the show (and open up about her cancer journey in the process).

As alluded to, Dog the Bounty Hunter has found ways to honor his late spouse aside from offering a portion of the ashes to her family. In late 2019, Dog posted a throwback photo of him and his wife and, that same year, he paid tribute using holiday decorations . He also hasn’t hesitated to shout her out on her birthday .

It’s hard to deny the amount of generosity that Dog has shown with this latest act. While we can’t say for sure just how Beth Chapman would feel about being memorialized alongside her mother, one would assume that she’d be pleased with her former spouse’s decision. And based on his actions over the past few years, this probably won’t be the last time that the bounty hunter attempts to do right by his late wife’s memory.