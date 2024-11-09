‘It Was Definitely A Vibe He Wanted To Put Out There’: Planner For Diddy’s Freak Off Parties Recalls Crafting The Events, And Lots Of Mirrors Were Apparently Involved

After his arrest in New York in September, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs remains in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. The 54-year-old music and fashion mogul is facing a slew of charges as detailed in a 14-page indictment that’s since been made public. Amid the information outlined in this documents are claims of freak offs – parties Combs allegedly threw that would involve intense sexual acts that were recorded. Now, one of the planners of those events is speaking out, recalling how various mirrors and other elements were involved.

Much has been said about the reported parties, with some stars as well as business officials who were in Diddy’s orbit sharing their recollections of them. What needs to be specified is that the “Can't Nobody Hold Me Down” would apparently hold two parties. The first would be a mainstream event that would involve all sorts of A-listers, and the rapper’s famous “white parties” would fall into this category. It’s also been said that following one of those shindigs, a freak off would allegedly be held, with many stars not sticking around for those.

The aforementioned planner recently spoke with The New York Post about what it was like preparing for the sex-heavy parties. Per the unnamed individual, Puff Daddy would spend copious amounts of money so that the events would be to his liking. One specific request he allegedly had for at least one of the mansion parties was for various mirrors to be present. When speaking on that claim, the planner said the following:

Everywhere you looked, you’d see yourself reflected again and again. You can imagine what it would look like when people are naked and having sex on the floor, on the couches, wherever.

While speaking with the Post, the planner specified that they were responsible for organizing the decor, food, alcohol and entertainment but did not give input on the purported sexual components or those who would attend the events. The former Diddy employee – who reportedly worked for the star during the early to mid-2000s – also provided a massive figure when asked how much the Grammy winner would spend per party:

They cost about $500,000 per party. This is for both the mainstream part, and then the sex party afterwards. Great food, expensive alcohol, dancers, acrobats, models. Sometimes we had live animals, sometimes different performers. It all added up, but he didn’t care. … It was definitely a vibe he wanted to put out there, that everywhere you looked there would be sex happening. It was wall-to-wall debauchery.

In regard to that reported “debauchery,” the planner alleged that Sean Combs was “hiring both men and women who called themselves ‘models.’ However, it was “obvious” to the employee “that they were actually sex workers.” On top of that, another planner previously asserted that the music star had women step on a scale before they could join his parties. They supposedly had to be no bigger than 140 lbs., with some exceptions. As of right now, Combs’ legal team has not commented on the statements made by the party coordinators.

One person who’s spoken out on the parties as of late is Dr. LaJoyce Brookshire, a PR specialist who used to work in conjunction with Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment. She explained in the TMZ documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment that her “spidey senses were always on high alert” during the events. And, while most of Diddy’s famous friends have been silent , some recollections were shared by Nick Cannon . During the interview, Cannon recalled partying with the “Come to Me” performer while he was in his teens. The media personality declared that he didn’t mind speaking about the situation, because he “ain’t got nothing to hide.”

As of right now, Sean Combs is currently facing charges of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering, bribery, arson and more. Simultaneously, he’s been hit with a series of lawsuits and, based on comments Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee shared weeks ago, more are on the way. So far, via these various suits, Combs has been accused of sexual assault, violence and more.

P. Diddy, who’s been denied bail multiple times, is set to stand trial in May 2025. In the meantime, whether other claims regarding his reported freak offs come to light remains to be seen.