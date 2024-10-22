As Diddy Faces New Lawsuits, His Kids Aren’t Holding Back About Backlash He’s Faced On Social Media

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is still facing various legal issues stemming from lawsuits. Since Combs’ arrest in New York in September, he’s been incarcerated in the Brooklyn-based Metropolitan Detention Center, where he’s awaiting trial. All the while, the 54-year-old rapper’s legal team has been speaking out on his behalf. Diddy’s famous friends have remained mostly mum on the matter but, now, his family is speaking out. More specifically, most of his children shared a message and didn’t hold back on the backlash their father has faced.

On Tuesday, six of Diddy’s kids – Quincy Brown, Christian "King" Combs, Justin Dior Combs, Chance Combs, Jessie Combs and D'Lila Combs – collaborated on a message that was shared to Instagram . Said statement was posted by Brown (who was adopted by the Sean John Founder) and it provided insight into how the rapper’s kids are doing right now. While noting that the effects on their family has been “devastated” over the past month, they also called out those who’ve chastised their dad on social media:

The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.

How Did Diddy’s Children Support Him Amid His Legal Woes?

In addition to the caption, the post also included a photo with P. Diddy alongside his seven children. (The “Bad Boy for Life” star is also the father to 1-year-old Love Sean Combs.) Diddy’s kids previously showed support for him throughout his legal woes, as they shared supportive messages for him this past Father’s Day as he faced lawsuits. This latest statement would seem to indicate that they’re standing firmly alongside their dad.

What’s Going On With Sean Combs’ Situation Now?

Much of the past year has seen Sean Combs wrapped up in an investigation linked to sex-trafficking. It’s for that reason that this past March, his LA and Miami homes were raided by federal agents, who recovered electronic devices, legal documents and bottles of lubricant among other items. King and Justin Combs were present amid one of the raids, during which they had lasers pointed at them and were temporarily detained by the Department of Homeland Security.

P. Diddy was ultimately taken into custody based on the findings. A 14-page indictment that’s been made public details a number of allegations against the mogul. As it stands, Diddy is facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering, arson and more. Much of the attention has also been on the alleged “freak offs” that the music producer would hold. Said events were said to have featured young women (who were allegedly coerced) performing sexual acts for guests as they were recorded.

