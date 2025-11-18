NCIS: Sydney's Cast And Tony And Ziva’s Michael Weatherly And Cote De Pablo Had A Real-Life Crossover With Fun Pics. Now It Should Happen On TV

2025 has been an especially good year for NCIS fans. Not only are the flagship show, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney still running on CBS and now all airing on the same night, the Paramount+ subscription-exclusive spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva had its run on the 2025 TV schedule not too long ago. Of these four currently-airing shows, Sydney and Tony & Ziva are arguably the most self-contained shows from the procedural franchise. However, after seeing pictures of Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo with members of the Sydney cast, I definitely would like to see a TV crossover with their characters.

Although NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 1 concluded last month, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are still on the promotional circuit for their show. Last week, the Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David actors visited Australia for a press tour, and they also carved out some time to visit the NCIS: Sydney set. That’s where they took photos with Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar and Tuuli Narkle, four of its series regulars. Check out the first picture:

(Image credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+)

Oh yeah, I like these seeing these six together dressed to the nines with the backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, which is the world’s tallest steel arch bridge. They also moved into the set that serves as the main NCIS: Sydney headquarters and took a photo that had a more intense (in a cool way) vibe to it:

(Image credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+)

I’m glad Weatherly and de Pablo were able to meet Swann, Lasance, Sagar and Narkle in the midst of plugging NCIS: Tony & Ziva in the Land Down Under. It’s fun when the cast of multiple NCIS shows get to spend time with each other, showing a camaraderie among these actors. I’d argue Weatherly and de Pablo’s visit was the second biggest thing to happen on an NCIS show set this year, trailing only behind when Tom Cruise made a surprise visit to the NCIS: Origins set just last month.

Now that the lead actors of NCIS: Tony & Ziva have spent time with four of the six leads from NCIS: Sydney (the other two being Mavournee Hazel and William McInnes), I would gladly welcome these two corners of the franchise coming together on the small screen. I actually think it might be easier to arrange a crossover between them rather than Sydney with NCIS. Tony & Ziva followed its titular characters on the run across Europe, and the cast and crew really did film in several locations on that continent. If Tony & Ziva came back for another season and the scope was expanded to across the globe, then maybe it would be possible to arrange for those two to end up in Sydney, Australia and run into agents Olivia Swann, Jim Dempsey, DeShawn Jackson and Evie Cooper.

Maybe pulling something like this off is a pipe dream, but I’ll keep my hopes up that it could happen sometime. Meanwhile, while we await news about if NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 2 is in the cards, remember that NCIS: Sydney airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.