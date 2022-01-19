How Pete Davidson Reportedly Feels About Kanye West Dissing Him Over Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is no stranger to media attention. He’s dated a slew of high-profile women, including Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, and Phoebe Dynevor of Bridgerton. But ever since he began courting Kim Kardashian , he’s been getting attention of an entirely different sort - namely, a diss track from none other than the reality star’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West.

Just last week, Kanye West released a teaser trailer for his new song “Eazy,” a collaboration with fellow rapper The Game. The track contains the decidedly pointed lyric “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” One might expect the comedian to be shaking in his Air Jordans, but it’s seemingly just the opposite: according to Page Six , an inside source claims that the Saturday Night Live star is finding the humor in the situation. The source alleges:

Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious. Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it.

In addition to taking shots at Pete Davidson, Kanye West’s lyrics also called out Kim Kardashian’s parenting style (despite the fact that he claimed he was having “the best divorce ever”). He called their children “boujee and unruly” and claimed that they are only supervised by “nanny cams.”

After the rapper delivered those fightin’ words, one might find it strange that the King of Staten Island lead would be simply amused - especially considering that the fashion mogul apparently isn’t afraid to get physical. He’s currently under investigation for allegedly punching a fan outside SoHo Warehouse in Los Angeles.

Despite Kanye West’s threatening verse, Pete Davidson’s alleged reaction may not be all that surprising. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time that West has expressed intentions through a lyric and failed to follow through. At a recent concert with Drake, he asked Kim Kardashian to give their marriage another shot . However, he’s been associated with a number of other women over the last few months, including models Irina Shayk and Vinetria.

Most recently, the Grammy winner has been spotted going on dates with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. The duo attended a performance of the Broadway production of Slave Play, and Julia Fox has been sharing diary entries detailing their various outings and speaking with news outlets about "packing up" her old life to be in Ye's orbit.

Pete Davidson’s insouciance could also be related to the fact that he’s, you know, dating Kim Kardashian. His romantic history is far from lackluster, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is by far the most prominent. The pair has also seemed to be quite happy these days, jetting from New York City to Los Angeles to a vacation in the Bahamas. Whether or not Kanye West actually means to jump Pete Davidson, the Suicide Squad alum will surely have Kardashian’s Balenciaga-clad shoulder to cry on.