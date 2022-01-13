Kanye West Reportedly Got Physical With A Fan And Is Now Being Investigated For Alleged Criminal Battery

Kanye West is reportedly being investigated for criminal battery following an alleged incident between the rapper and a fan early on Thursday, January 13, in Los Angeles. Reports say an argument ensued after a fan asked for an autograph outside a club, and things escalated from there.

The Donda rapper is allegedly a suspect in a misdemeanor battery investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, TMZ reported, after the incident between Ye and a male fan turned into an argument that was said to have turned physical. Ye allegedly pushed the man to the ground and punched him.

Fox 11 Los Angeles broke the story, saying Kanye West knocked a fan to the ground after the man asked for an autograph outside Soho Warehouse, though it's currently unclear what specifically caused the argument, or why things allegedly got more intense.

Earlier in the evening, TMZ reported that Kanye West was partying with his girlfriend Julie Fox at Delilah. He apparently left alone as Fox stayed at the club.

More to come...