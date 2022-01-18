Kanye's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Talks 'Packing Up' Her Old Life To Be With Ye
The Uncut Gems star is apparently going through a "transformation."
Over the last several months, Kanye West (now legally known as Ye) has made a number of public appeals to his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Though the reality TV star has filed a petition to be declared single, West has been opening up about past mistakes he believes he’s made. He’s also declared his desire to get his family back together. However, the rapper has still been seeing other people and recently began dating Julia Fox, who famously starred alongside Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems. Fox and West already seem to be getting serious, and the actress is now opening up about how she’s been “packing up” her old life to be with her beau.
Julia Fox was first linked to Kanye West earlier this year, when they were spotted hanging out in Miami. At the time, Fox mentioned that she wasn’t sure if she’d be seeing the rapper again, and sources initially alleged that the two weren’t serious. Fast forward to a few weeks later, and Fox is now telling Interview Magazine that she’s truly entered Ye’s world. While speaking to the news outlet, she even revealed one of the first steps in her “transformation,” which involved her clothing:
The situation she describes may seem familiar to some, and there’s a reason for that. Back in 2018, Kim Kardashian revealed to W Magazine that Ye cleaned out her whole closet. She illustrated the intensity of her then-husband’s method by stating that she originally owned 250 pairs of shoes but was only left with two when she was done. Though she was brought to tears, she “wanted to learn” about fashion from him. Believe it or not, she actually accepted a fashion icon award last year and gave West some kind words during her speech. Still, the road to getting there seems to have been rough.
Julia Fox seems to be handling it a bit better, though, as she’s enjoying life with her new boyfriend. Ahead of linking up with the “Eazy” rapper, Fox married Peter Artemiev, before the two reportedly separated in 2020. Fox called out Artemiev in December for allegedly abandoning her and their five-month-old son and referred to him as a “dead beat dad.” In the same conversation with Interview Magazine, she explained how her experience with Kanye West has differed at this point:
The actress has been incredibly candid about her new relationship and the fact that she’s also a major fan of the Kardashians. One would think this might be a bit awkward for Kim, but she’s reportedly fine with the star’s fandom. Kardashian allegedly believed that it could help make co-parenting easier, though her estranged husband’s recent comments on that very subject are still said to be making her unhappy.
But all the while, it looks like life is golden for new couple Kanye West and Julia Fox. There’s honestly no telling how the relationship will progress, especially given West’s notoriously domineering tendencies. But hey, based on Fox’s comments, maybe that’ll actually be a plus in his most recent romance.
