Kanye's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Talks 'Packing Up' Her Old Life To Be With Ye

Over the last several months, Kanye West (now legally known as Ye) has made a number of public appeals to his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Though the reality TV star has filed a petition to be declared single, West has been opening up about past mistakes he believes he’s made. He’s also declared his desire to get his family back together. However, the rapper has still been seeing other people and recently began dating Julia Fox , who famously starred alongside Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems. Fox and West already seem to be getting serious, and the actress is now opening up about how she’s been “packing up” her old life to be with her beau.

Julia Fox was first linked to Kanye West earlier this year, when they were spotted hanging out in Miami. At the time, Fox mentioned that she wasn’t sure if she’d be seeing the rapper again, and sources initially alleged that the two weren’t serious. Fast forward to a few weeks later, and Fox is now telling Interview Magazine that she’s truly entered Ye’s world. While speaking to the news outlet, she even revealed one of the first steps in her “transformation,” which involved her clothing:

After meeting him, a couple days later, all my shit was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic. It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past.

The situation she describes may seem familiar to some, and there’s a reason for that. Back in 2018, Kim Kardashian revealed to W Magazine that Ye cleaned out her whole closet. She illustrated the intensity of her then-husband’s method by stating that she originally owned 250 pairs of shoes but was only left with two when she was done. Though she was brought to tears, she “wanted to learn” about fashion from him. Believe it or not, she actually accepted a fashion icon award last year and gave West some kind words during her speech. Still, the road to getting there seems to have been rough.

Julia Fox seems to be handling it a bit better, though, as she’s enjoying life with her new boyfriend. Ahead of linking up with the “Eazy” rapper, Fox married Peter Artemiev, before the two reportedly separated in 2020. Fox called out Artemiev in December for allegedly abandoning her and their five-month-old son and referred to him as a “dead beat dad.” In the same conversation with Interview Magazine, she explained how her experience with Kanye West has differed at this point:

I’m really surrendering. For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life. I’ve been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it’s a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it. Even a month ago, I was so fucking like…not getting along with my son’s father, or not having help. It was just me alone. I was so tired and everything was work. I just remember being like, ‘I know that there’s going to be a reward for this, like this is so fucking miserable that I know that I know something good will come of this if I just hang in there.’ And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It’s a redemption story.

The actress has been incredibly candid about her new relationship and the fact that she’s also a major fan of the Kardashians. One would think this might be a bit awkward for Kim, but she’s reportedly fine with the star’s fandom . Kardashian allegedly believed that it could help make co-parenting easier, though her estranged husband’s recent comments on that very subject are still said to be making her unhappy .

But all the while, it looks like life is golden for new couple Kanye West and Julia Fox. There’s honestly no telling how the relationship will progress, especially given West’s notoriously domineering tendencies. But hey, based on Fox’s comments, maybe that’ll actually be a plus in his most recent romance.